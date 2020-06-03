WASHINGTON — A young woman accused of sending racist messages online had been helping Omaha Democrat Kara Eastman’s congressional campaign, but not since Nebraska’s May 12 primary, according to the campaign.
“We first learned about these racist statements yesterday, and once the identity was confirmed we made it clear that she would never, ever work in any capacity for this campaign in the future,” Eastman campaign manager Dave Pantos said in a written statement.
The Nebraska Republican Party on Wednesday highlighted the offensive messages, which included use of the N-word, in a press release. That release identified the message sender as UNO student government leader Esme Rodriguez.
“For the sake of transparency, Kara needs to let us know when she learned that members of her campaign harbored these beliefs and what she intends to do about it,” Ryan Hamilton, Nebraska GOP executive director, said in the release.
The release included a social media post in which Rodriguez apologized for what she characterized as an over-the-top joke in a group chat and said the messages don’t reflect how she feels. In that post, she went on to say that she takes full responsibility and would step down from any leadership roles.
Rodriguez could not immediately be reached for comment and her social media postings appeared to have been taken down.
Daniel Shipp, Vice Chancellor for Student Success at UNO, has sent a message to students, faculty and staff saying they received reports of racist online comments and would be following up.
In his statement Wednesday, Pantos said that Rodriguez worked as an unpaid volunteer with the Eastman campaign for a time and was then a paid phone canvasser in the three weeks before the primary.
“Kara Eastman and the campaign strongly condemn these and any similar statements from Ms. Rodriguez and from anyone else, and they will never be tolerated by anyone on our team, paid or volunteer,” Pantos said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
What do YOU want to be when you grow up, Little Johnny?
Little Johnny: I want to be a Vice Chancellor for Student Success at UNO.
Vice Chancellor for Student Success? Really?!?? 😳
I just GOTTA see the job description and rate-of-pay for THIS position.
Is there a CHANCELLOR for Student Success? Sheesh! 😝
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.