Larrick Harris had a dilemma: 3,000 plastic Easter eggs with candy, no way to organize a hunt, but still a desire to bring some Easter happiness.

So when the coronavirus brought an end to a planned Easter egg hunt at the Florence Home in North Omaha, Harris did the next best thing.

He took the Easter bunny to the kids. Harris spent a good part of Saturday and some of a blustery Sunday delivering Easter eggs and gifts to children in his Minne Lusa neighborhood.

“I just hope the kids enjoyed it,” Harris said. “I like for kids to be happy.” He and his wife, Cora, have three children, ages 1 to 16.

Zion Crawford, 4, with some of the Easter Eggs that neighbor Larrick Harris distributed to children during Easter weekend. Harris had planned to host an Easter egg hunt at the Florence Home, but the coronavirus put an end to that.

Harris’ Easter bag of gifts arrived at Lexi Talich’s house while she and her son were away from the house, visiting her parents.

Talich said her Ring doorbell alerted her to Harris’s arrival and the two traded Easter greetings. When she and her 4-year-old son, Zion, arrived home two bags of eggs were waiting for them.

“My son was pretty excited — for him to think that the Easter Bunny brought him eggs.”

Talich said it reaffirms her love of her North Omaha neighborhood.

“It just made me feel thankful,” she said. “This area has a small town feeling where everybody looks out for each other.”

Some of the bags that Harris dropped off Saturday had raffle tickets in them, so on Sunday, he was busy taking prizes out to those who won. The top prizes? Two bicycles.

Harris estimates that he spent between $500 and $700 on the candy and eggs — all from the tips he receives delivering sandwiches and pizza for Jimmy John’s and Domino’s.

“It makes me feel awesome,” he said “It brightens up my day.”

Nancy Gaarder

