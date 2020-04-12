...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, DOUGLAS AND SARPY COUNTIES. IN IOWA,
HARRISON AND POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...THE STRONG WINDS COULD DAMAGE TREES, POWER LINES,
AND TENT FACILITIES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
Zion Crawford, 4, with some of the Easter Eggs that neighbor Larrick Harris distributed to children during Easter weekend. Harris had planned to host an Easter egg hunt at the Florence Home, but the coronavirus put an end to that.
The fifth Station of the Cross at Cloisters on the Platte near Gretna. The bronze sculpture by George Lundeen joins 60 others by various artists along a 2,500-foot walkway — the same distance walked by Jesus to his crucifixion.
Fragments of stainless steel interact with God's light from sunrise to sunset in this cross by Milton Heinrich of Blair. The cross, commissioned by the Dana College Alumni Association, stands on a hilltop near Black Elk-Neihardt Park overlooking the Missouri River valley.
Omahan Helen Jordon created this banner more than a decade ago for Rand Christiansen of Riverside Community of Christ in Council Bluffs. It was inspired by an illustration of Christ with a coat of many colors. The banner originally was used at Guthrie Grove retreat center in Guthrie Center, Iowa. Today, Riverside retains the banner, said missionary Geri Nelson. Unity Church of Omaha also has an interpretation of Jordon's hand-sewn tapestry.
Photos: The Easter story in religious works of art
1 of 18
The crucifix at St. Leo Catholic Church in Omaha was made by local artist John Lajba, who also did the Road to Omaha sculpture at TD Ameritrade Park.
A white lily, photographed at the 35th Annual Cathedral Flower Festival at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Stained-glass window at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Scribner, Nebraska.
Howard K. Marcus
STEVE WILLIS
CHRIS CHRISTEN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The hilltop view of Milton Heinrich's work in Blair, Nebraska.
CHRIS CHRISTEN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Last Supper, depicted in wood at Dundee Presbyterian Church.
JAMES R. BURNETT
Irish cross at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Council Bluffs.
JAMES R. BURNETT
Stained glass of Christ praying at Gethsemane at Augustana Lutheran Church.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
A crucifix at Trinity Episcopalian Church.
JAMES R. BURNETT
Risen Christ at Resurrection Cemetery.
JAMES R. BURNETT
Altar detail at Trinity Episcopalian Church.
JAMES R. BURNETT
Stained glass in a new addition at Marian High School.
JOE DEJKA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Detail of the sixth Station of the Cross, "Veronica wipes the face of Jesus," at the Cloisters on the Platte in Gretna.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Stained glass by Mark Lambrecht in the chapel at the Cloisters on the Platte.
LAMBRECHT GLASS STUDIO
“The Resurrection” by Dale Claude Laphere of Sturgis, South Dakota, in front of the Resurrection Cemetery at 7800 West Center Road in Omaha.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
This mosaic can be found at Calvary Cemetery near 78th and Center Streets.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
