Omaha police closed Dodge Street in both directions between 38th and 41st Streets Tuesday morning after a crash there.

Police on Twitter recommended that drivers consider such alternate routes as Farnam or Cuming Streets.

Eastbound Dodge opened around 10:30 a.m., police said. Westbound was expected to open soon.

 

