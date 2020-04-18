We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Saturday’s sunny weather was the perfect backdrop as families got together virtually for Earth Day Omaha.

Omaha’s traditional Earth Day celebration was changed to a virtual gathering due to the COVID-19 limits on in-person gatherings. Families engaged in yoga sessions, learned how to compost from home and took in live performances on Earth Day Omaha’s live recording on its website.

Annabel Lee Major, a certified Nebraska naturalist, said she was impressed with how the celebration was set up virtually. Major is a volunteer for the Nebraska Master Naturalist Program and annually attends Omaha's Earth Day celebration.

“They’ve done a great job at representing a lot of the industries and the nonprofits that would have normally been in attendance,” Major said.

Major said the demonstrations on composting and how to make a rain barrel were her favorites and motivated her to sign up for Hillside Solutions' Compost Club. It's a drop-off compost program in which Hillside Solutions turns household waste, such as food and paper products and yard debris, into nutrient-dense soil.

“I think these organizations like Hillside Solutions give us insight into how the world can move forward in ecologically responsible, resilient and sustainable ways,” Major said.

Brent Crampton, Earth Day Omaha board member, said the event was already planned when the board decided in mid-March to move to a virtual celebration.

“We saw that people were transitioning to virtual spaces as substitutes,” Crampton said.

Earth Day Omaha and Sarpy County Earth Day organizers decided to collaborate and create a single virtual Earth Day event with the help of Sonburst Communications. Omaha and Sarpy County’s Earth Day celebrations are usually a week apart.

“What we love about Earth Day is that it’s the one time that all of Omaha’s sustainability comes together in the same place and that is unique,” Crampton said.

Participants were encouraged to share their Earth Day family gatherings and activities on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #VirtualEarthDayOmaha.

Earth Day Omaha also found a way to include vendors by setting up a virtual map of Elmwood Park with areas blocked out representing each vendor. Individuals could select a vendor area, and information about the vendor appeared on screen.

“I’m glad that option was available because it introduced me to some vendors that I didn’t know were out there,” Major said. “It’s nice to see the sense of community in Omaha, even though we’re all spread out.”​