A storm that moved through the southern part of the Omaha metro area early Friday dropped nickel- and quarter-sized hail around Gretna and knocked down large tree branches in Lincoln.
Wind gusts of up to 70 mph were recorded in Lincoln, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a Valley-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Livestock buildings were damaged north of Lincoln, he said.
@NWSOmaha some structural damage to feed & livestock buildings north of Surprise last night. pic.twitter.com/kOu8UftFGu— Patrick Klitz (@dairydad) June 5, 2020
The weather service retweeted a post by Patrick Klitz that showed damage to feed and livestock buildings north of Surprise. Surprise is about 50 miles northwest of Lincoln.
Omaha's high temperature Friday is expected to top 90 degrees, which would be the fifth day in a row with a high above 90. Nicolaisen said Omaha and Lincoln set a record Thursday because it was the first time in about 150 years of record-keeping that the cities had started the month of June with four 90-degree days. That trend could continue until it cools off Tuesday, he said.
