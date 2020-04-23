Thursday's early morning fog burned off and gave way to what's expected to be a mostly sunny day in the Omaha area.
Patchy dense fog over the Omaha Metro, southeast Nebraska and Iowa will continue to lift this morning / Should be gone by 9 AM pic.twitter.com/yjjn8Aheyb— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) April 23, 2020
Meteorologist Hallie Bova with the National Weather Service office in Valley said, "We're going to see highs today in the upper 70s with chances of precipitation later on."
The forecast calls for light winds out of the northwest Thursday. A 20% to 50% chance of isolated storms is in the forecast Thursday night through Saturday.
"We could see pop-up showers at any point," Bova said.
Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and move southeast. Additional chances will be possible into the weekend. Thankfully, our temperatures will remain quite pleasant. pic.twitter.com/PKtKunXZtq— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) April 23, 2020
