Thursday's early morning fog burned off and gave way to what's expected to be a mostly sunny day in the Omaha area. 

Meteorologist Hallie Bova with the National Weather Service office in Valley said, "We're going to see highs today in the upper 70s with chances of precipitation later on."

The  forecast calls for light winds  out of the northwest Thursday. A 20% to 50% chance of isolated storms is in the forecast Thursday night through Saturday.

"We could see pop-up showers at any point," Bova said. 

kevin.cole@owh.com

