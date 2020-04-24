If you’re looking for something to do outdoors this weekend, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is hosting a challenge to identify and count plants and animals that live in the Omaha area. The City Nature Challenge started Friday and runs through Monday.
The City Nature Challenge is an annual global community science competition to document urban biodiversity. The challenge engages residents to find and document plants, animals and other organisms living in urban areas.
“This is our chance to get to know the plants, animals and fungi that are in our backyards and our neighborhoods to better understand how our lives affect the ecology around us,” said Elizabeth Mulkerrin, vice president of education for Omaha’s zoo. “Participants are ultimately helping scientists, land managers and the community work better together to study and protect wildlife.”
Last year, people in more than 160 cities worldwide counted species over the four-day event, with Cape Town, South Africa, taking top honors for the most biodiversity.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the City Nature Challenge is being done differently this year to keep all participants safe and healthy. It is not about the competition between cities, but instead about teaming up to embrace the healing power of nature and encourage the collaborative aspect of the event.
Taking part in the challenge is free and easy. Here’s what you do:
Download National Geographic’s free Naturalist app, available on Apple’s App Store or Google Play for Android. Once downloaded, select the project titled “City Nature Challenge 2020: Omaha Metro.”
Find wildlife around the Omaha community between now and midnight Monday. This can include any plant, animal, fungi, slime mold or other evidence of life, such as scat, fur, tracks, shells and carcasses. Wildlife must be native to the participating city.
Take a picture of what is discovered and take note of its location.
Once you sign up, you’ll have access to the Henry Doorly Zoo’s journal posts, activities and related information from various community partners. For more information, visit OmahaZoo.com/CityNatureChallenge and the zoo’s social media channels.
Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.
