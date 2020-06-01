Travelers who normally access Eppley Airfield via downtown routes will need to use the North Freeway, Omaha police said Monday afternoon.

That's because roads through downtown are restricted.

To reach Eppley via the North Freeway, head north, then take the Storz Expressway to Abbott Drive. 

Likewise, upon leaving Eppley, head north on Abbott Drive to reach Storz and the North Freeway.

