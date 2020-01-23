A wintry mix is in the forecast for Thursday, but the rain is not expected to change into snow until the afternoon.
"We will probably see 1 to 2 inches of snow later in the afternoon," said Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.
Streets appear in good shape, but ice is still a problem, DeWald said.
"We're hearing that the neighborhood streets and sidewalks are still a little slick," he said.
Omaha police also noted on Twitter that drivers could hit some slick spots.
There are spotty areas of slick roads throughout Omaha. The crews are out trying to stay on top of it. Please slow down and and increase following distance. #OPD via @OPDOfcFehrman— Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) January 23, 2020
A dense fog that covered much of eastern Nebraska had moved into western Iowa by 6 a.m. Visibility in western Iowa was down to a quarter of a mile in many places, according to the weather service.
Snow should be heavier west of the Omaha area, DeWald said, with 2 to 3 inches falling from Norfolk to Columbus. Lincoln is also expected to see 2 to 3 inches of snow, he said.
Greatest accumulations of snow are expected to stretch from Albion to Beatrice in Nebraska's southeastern counties, where 3 to 4 inches is expected. Heaviest snowfall rates will move from the northwest to the southeast in that area until 6 p.m.
"The entire area should be dry by midnight tonight," DeWald said. "That will continue through Monday."
