Drivers beware: These are Omaha's worst hills in the winter

West Dodge Road

The worst winter hill is the one you find yourself on when you get that dread feeling, “Not good.”

Heading down, you worry you’ll pinball to a stop.

Going up, you realize your car doesn’t have the momentum to take the hill. Worse, you start sliding backward.

Molly Nicklin has seen that driver outside her home at 40th and California Streets.

Nicklin and her partner, Luke Armstrong, bought the property at the corner of 40th and California and founded the Cali Commons community space. They live upstairs — above the dropoff that is California Street, where the hill that houses the soaring St. Cecilia Cathedral falls down toward Saddle Creek Road, which, you know, used to be an actual creek.

Nicklin knows the sound of screeching, spinning tires. She’s seen cars, usually the second or third stopped in a line, stall trying to drive up the hill.

“I’ve done a lot of looking out the window and watching that happen,” she said.

With ice and snow and winter upon us in full, The World-Herald cast out to find the worst wintry driving hills in Omaha.

You, the drivers of Omaha, are the experts here.

And with Google Maps and nifty online elevation maps from Douglas County's Geographic Information Systems department, anybody can get a sense for how bad these hills are. At OmahaHotline.com — the City of Omaha’s official complaint reporting site — residents are letting Mayor Jean Stothert know which hills are problems, too.

Here are some of the worst winter hills in Omaha. Be safe out there.

What do you think? Email JRobb@owh.com and let us know which hills you avoid at all costs during winter.

Over the hill

What are Omaha's worst hills to navigate in the winter? You, the drivers of Omaha, are the experts, so we asked for your thoughts on the city's most challenging climbs and daring descents. The answers are depicted on this map. Click each point to learn more. Mobile users can click here for a more user-friendly map.

jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128,

twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

Huskers Breaking News