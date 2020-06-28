An Omaha woman who's accused of causing a crash that resulted in two deaths was released from a hospital Saturday night and booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Chinyere Nwuju, 28, was released from Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where she was taken Wednesday after the three-vehicle collision. She was then arrested on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter and was booked into the jail at 6:30 p.m. 

Investigators determined that Nwuju was going south on 90th Street at a high speed in a 2008 Dodge Nitro when she failed to stop for a red light about 9:10 p.m. The SUV collided with a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup, killing its occupants, Roberto Gonzalez, 58, and Annette North, 56, both of Omaha. 

The force of the collision split the pickup in half, police said. The SUV continued south and crashed into a 2017 Jeep Renegade that was facing north on 90th Street while waiting to turn west onto Maple Street.

Gonzalez and North were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep, Kimberly Edwards, 38, of Omaha, was not injured. 

Nwuju’s driver’s license is suspended, according to Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle records. She was ticketed on two occasions for driving with a suspended license.   

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

