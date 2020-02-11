One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle crash Tuesday near 108th Street and West Dodge Road.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m., Omaha police said, a 2016 Kia Soul was going north on the Interstate 680/West Dodge Road off-ramp when it left the road. The vehicle continued north, crossing all lanes of West Dodge. The Kia then rolled into a ditch on the north side of West Dodge.

The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead by Omaha Fire Department medics. A medical condition is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, police said.

