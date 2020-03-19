Two private health care companies plan to open a drive-thru clinic in Omaha on Monday, but city officials want to be clear: Don’t expect to get tested for the novel coronavirus if you go.
In fact, the City of Omaha could consider revoking a special-use permit for the clinic planned near 84th Street and West Center Road because the permit application, approved Wednesday by the Planning Department, did not state that testing for COVID-19 would be one of the services offered, Mayor Jean Stothert said Thursday.
The clinic, a joint effort by Pivot Concierge Health Clinic and BANYAN Medical Systems, is being promoted as “a convenient way for patients with symptoms to get diagnosed without leaving their cars, as well as for others to receive normal primary care in a safe, outside environment,” a press release from the companies stated. It said the clinic will “expand screening and testing availability.”
Stothert said she doesn’t want the public to be misled. She’s concerned that thousands of Omahans will show up at the clinic next week expecting to get tested for the coronavirus. But the companies have told the city that they have only “a few hundred tests” and that screening for the virus — not testing — will be a primary service.
“Our concern is that people will think that if they come and they wait in line, that they can get tested, and there’s no guarantee whatsoever — in fact, it’s unlikely,” the mayor said.
People who are screened for the coronavirus are typically asked questions about how they feel and if they’re experiencing symptoms. Those who conduct screenings also consider factors like age and underlying health problems.
Tests for COVID-19 have been available in a limited capacity thus far and are mainly being given to high-risk patients. Nebraska has the capacity to perform 200 tests a day between the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory and the clinical laboratory operated by the University of Nebraska Medical Center and its clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine.
Health officials have continued to urge people to stay home and keep their distance from others to prevent the spread of the disease.
The drive-thru clinic is scheduled to operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Canfield Plaza parking lot at 8453 West Center Road. Two white tents had already been set up in the parking lot Thursday.
The companies say the clinic will reduce stress on local hospital systems. The clinic is intended for people experiencing flu-like symptoms or for those who need care “and are nervous or not able to go to their primary care facilities,” the press release said.
The open-air clinic will split vehicles into two lines: one for “COVID-19 screening” and another for “normal medical needs,” according to the release.
After taking patient information and asking questions, a combination of local and virtual staff will “diagnose, screen and/or test, plus prescribe, refer or follow-up,” the release said. Those who require further medical services will be directed to the Pivot Concierge Health Clinic across the street.
“The real-time screening and testing available at our drive-thru clinic, in combination with the extra safety measures taken at the Pivot clinic, will help families and individuals, who may be highly susceptible to other illnesses, to receive safe and essential care,” Dan Loutzenhiser, director of operations at Pivot, said in the release.
Stothert said the city has practical concerns, too. She said the companies did not contact the Police Department about directing traffic. They told the city that they planned to have private security handle such issues, which would not be allowed in public rights of way, Stothert noted.
Drive-thru clinics in other states have resulted in long lines of cars and wait times of multiple hours. Some have been shut down because of demand. Several commercial labs are now offering tests with a doctor’s referral, but it’s not clear how many they’ve done in Nebraska.
Stothert said she also has questions about whether the clinic’s coronavirus tests are federally certified and whether the companies’ medical workers are qualified to practice in Nebraska.
In response to a request for comment from The World-Herald on Thursday, Loutzenhiser said in a statement that the two companies “are working with city and county officials to meet all necessary protocols. We remain committed to helping the Omaha community.”
Pivot Concierge Health Clinic describes itself as a “one-stop-shop” for health care needs combining preventive and primary medical care. BANYAN Medical Systems is a technology company focused on “improving patient outcomes” and lowering the cost of health care.
