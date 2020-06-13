“Second only to family and friends, pathology was his life’s passion,” said Dr. Gene Herbek's daughter Sara Herbek of Chicago. “He did everything he could to ensure that patients were treated with respect and dignity.”
Dr. Gene Herbek dealt with trauma up close while serving as medical examiner in the aftermath of the 1989 crash of United Airlines Flight 232 in Sioux City, Iowa.
He also extended compassion by launching what’s now a nationwide cancer screening program for underserved women.
Herbek, a pathologist at Methodist Hospital, died June 4 after a short illness. He was 70.
“Second only to family and friends, pathology was his life’s passion,” said daughter Sara Herbek of Chicago. “He did everything he could to ensure that patients were treated with respect and dignity.”
Nearly 20 years ago, Herbek hosted the first See, Test & Treat screening event on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. At the time, Native American women had the highest rate of cervical cancer in the United States and one of the lowest survival rates. See, Test & Treat went on to become the signature program of the CAP Foundation, an arm of the College of American Pathologists.
Herbek continued to host the free, volunteer-staffed events over the years. At programs in Omaha, he would invite patients to “ask a doc” and get behind a microscope to look at test samples. In 2011, the foundation established the Gene and Jean Herbek Humanitarian Award in honor of Herbek and his wife, Jean, to recognize pathologists who advanced the program.
Herbek served as president of the College of American Pathologists from 2013 to 2015, in addition to many other roles. For his efforts, the organization, the world’s largest association of board-certified pathologists, named him the CAP Pathologist of the Year in 2016.
Herbek was born in Ralston, grew up in Deweese and graduated from Sandy Creek High School, Sara Herbek said. He earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and completed both his medical degree and residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
He started practicing at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa, in the early 1980s. On July 19, 1989, Flight 232 crashed in Sioux City, killing 112 of the 296 people on board.
Herbek, the acting Woodbury County medical examiner at the time, and other pathologists and forensic experts were tasked with identifying the victims and assisting in the crash investigation.
He joined Methodist in 2004, serving as medical director of transfusion and coagulation services for the hospital’s pathology center. He also was medical director of the Methodist Women’s Hospital laboratory.
At Methodist, he helped lead efforts to conserve blood, both to improve patient care and reduce dependence on donated blood supplies. As president-elect of the pathologists’ group in 2012, he called for making sharing of patients’ medical records easier and urged federal officials to help.
“Dr. Herbek’s enthusiasm for people, life and the practice of pathology was evident every day in everything he did and to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him,” Dr. Deborah Perry, medical director for pathology at Methodist Hospital, said in a statement. “He shared his experiences, stories and wisdom and always had time to talk.”
In addition to his wife and daughter, Herbek is survived by daughter Emily Frezell of Omaha; brother Robert Herbek and mother Mary Herbek, both of Hastings; and one granddaughter.
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.