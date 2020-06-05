Downtown Omaha’s 13th Street is set to reopen to traffic Monday, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority announced.

The section of 13th Street between Douglas and Farnam Streets was closed and completely rebuilt as part of The RiverFront parks project.

Gene Leahy Mall and the street closed in early 2019 for the $300 million redevelopment that will run from the mall to Heartland of America Park to the Missouri riverfront.

Construction workers had to tear up the old street pavement and removed steel girders that made up the 13th Street bridge.

MECA announced early Friday that the stretch between Farnam and Douglas would reopen later in the day, but later noted that it would remain barricaded throughout the weekend and officially reopen Monday for vehicle traffic.

Protests are expected to be held this weekend in downtown Omaha.

Construction is continuing on the entire park project, which is due for completion in 2023.

The Gene Leahy Mall portion is due to wrap up in mid-2022. Lewis and Clark Landing is scheduled to finish in early 2023, followed by Heartland of America Park late that year.

