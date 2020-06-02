8:15 p.m.
For the first time in five nights of protesting, Tuesday's protest in downtown Omaha ended peacefully.
Protesters who had gathered at the Douglas County Courthouse dispersed in time for the 8 p.m. curfew.
The crowd was smaller than on previous nights, with protesters more focused on voicing their concerns about injustice.
Unlike on previous nights, which included police and National Guard members blocking off roads, the police presence was noticeably absent Tuesday. A few law enforcement officers watched from the upper floor of a nearby parking garage.
There was, however, a large contingent of police blocking access to the street where a James Scurlock was fatally shot in a confrontation with a bar owner. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has ruled the shooting of Scurlock, who was black, self-defense. The man who shot him is a local bar owner, and is white.
Before Tuesday's protest ended, the group held a moment of silence.
7:45 p.m.
The fifth night of protests in Omaha turned deeply personal as some protesters told their stories to the crowd.
The scene of the protest had changed, too, from the streets of downtown to the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse, where about 100 people gathered.
One young woman spoke emotionally of the pain of her brother being locked up for months with no access to schooling. She said his younger siblings didn't understand what was going on.
"It's a very sad thing, it's terrible," she said, adding that her siblings were at risk of wrongful incarceration too. "I'm sorry for everything that is going on here."
Her voice wavered with emotion, and she said she was speaking out at the rally so that other young people, when they reached the age of 16 or 17, wouldn't face similar difficulties.
"I'm coming here so that you don't have to do this, you don't have to worry about your skin color, about getting locked up, about being with your friends, because of your skin color," she said. "If we don't talk, who is going to give us justice?"
With about 15 minutes to go before the curfew went into effect, another woman, Ramsey Scott, spoke to the crowd, and said police need to watch themselves and look inward.
"They need to watch the video of police brutality over and over and change themselves," she said.
A helicopter circled overhead, but there was no obvious police presence at the courthouse.
It was a little more than 100 years ago that the courthouse behind the protesters was the scene of Omaha's most horrific instance of racial violence. A black man, Will Brown, was pulled from the courthouse and lynched by a mob.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Apparently the City Council voted 5-1 to extend the mayor’s authority to lock down all of Omaha, even though the activity has been highly localized every night recently. I support curfews but restrictions should be only as much as necessary. That is also the precedent in Omaha.
Peaceful Assembly and Protests are a First Amendment right.
Rioting and looting is criminal.
Don't EVER make excuses for the latter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.