8:15 p.m.

For the first time in five nights of protesting, Tuesday's protest in downtown Omaha ended peacefully.

Protesters who had gathered at the Douglas County Courthouse dispersed in time for the 8 p.m. curfew.

The crowd was smaller than on previous nights, with protesters more focused on voicing their concerns about injustice.

Unlike on previous nights, which included police and National Guard members blocking off roads, the police presence was noticeably absent Tuesday. A few law enforcement officers watched from the upper floor of a nearby parking garage. 

There was, however, a large contingent of police blocking access to the street where a James Scurlock was fatally shot in a confrontation with a bar owner. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has ruled the shooting of Scurlock, who was black, self-defense. The man who shot him is a local bar owner, and is white. 

Before Tuesday's protest ended, the group held a moment of silence.

7:45 p.m.

The fifth night of protests in Omaha turned deeply personal as some protesters told their stories to the crowd.

The scene of the protest had changed, too, from the streets of downtown to the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse, where about 100 people gathered.

One young woman spoke emotionally of the pain of her brother being locked up for months with no access to schooling. She said his younger siblings didn't understand what was going on.

"It's a very sad thing, it's terrible," she said, adding that her siblings were at risk of wrongful incarceration too. "I'm sorry for everything that is going on here."

Her voice wavered with emotion, and she said she was speaking out at the rally so that other young people, when they reached the age of 16 or 17, wouldn't face similar difficulties.

"I'm coming here so that you don't have to do this, you don't have to worry about your skin color, about getting locked up, about being with your friends, because of your skin color," she said. "If we don't talk, who is going to give us justice?"

With about 15 minutes to go before the curfew went into effect, another woman, Ramsey Scott, spoke to the crowd, and said police need to watch themselves and look inward.

"They need to watch the video of police brutality over and over and change themselves," she said.

A helicopter circled overhead, but there was no obvious police presence at the courthouse.

It was a little more than 100 years ago that the courthouse behind the protesters was the scene of Omaha's most horrific instance of racial violence. A black man, Will Brown, was pulled from the courthouse and lynched by a mob.

Peaceful protests mark an emotional night in Omaha

Photos: Peaceful protests mark an emotional night in Omaha

1 of 11

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Tags

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email