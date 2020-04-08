We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an executive order allowing county election offices and county clerk's offices to close to in-person early voting for all but people with disabilities.

The emergency order makes an exception for people covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act who might need to arrange in-person appointments to use a voting device tailored to their needs.

Election commissioners in Nebraska’s three most populous counties, Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster, told The World-Herald they will be closed to in-person early voting. That means voters will not be able to come into county offices to cast ballots in those three counties.

Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen have said the state still plans to hold in-person voting on Election Day, May 12. Officials have said they will take precautions, including social distancing, to reduce coronavirus risks.

Evnen said shutting down the county election offices will help keep local election officials healthy so Nebraska's primary can proceed as scheduled.

“It’s much more difficult to protect people if we have people walking in randomly to a county clerk’s office in an unscheduled way, to maintain the safety measures,” Evnen said.

Many county offices and courthouses are already closed to the public, officials said. State law, without the governor’s order, would require them to be open for in-person voting.

Ricketts and Evnen have encouraged Nebraskans to vote by mail this election, including sending every registered voter in the state a card to request a ballot.

Nebraska Democrats, including Douglas County’s Crystal Rhoades, asked Ricketts and Evnen to skip the step of requiring Nebraskans to request a ballot and instead send a primary ballot to every registered voter.

ACLU Nebraska joined the call to mail every Nebraskan a ballot on Wednesday.

“My position is very simple. If it’s not safe to have in-person voting at the election commission, it’s not safe to do it anywhere,” said Rhoades, chairwoman of the Douglas County Democratic Party.

Ricketts and Evnen have argued the state cannot switch to an all-mail election without changing state law. State law also would have to be changed to mail every Nebraskan a ballot, officials say.