Voters in Douglas County can expect applications for early voting ballots for the 2020 primary election to arrive in their mailboxes soon.

It’s a move to make it easier for people to vote by mail and avoid the social contact of in-person voting in the May 12 primary. The Douglas County Board asked Election Commissioner Brian W. Kruse last week to send the applications and said the county would cover the estimated $100,000 cost.

The Douglas County Election Commission put 260,000 of the applications in the mail Thursday. They should start showing up in voters’ mailboxes by Saturday.

They’re going to registered voters with current addresses who did not already receive an early voting application. Kruse earlier sent about 40,000 of the applications to voters who requested them.

“Thanks to support from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, early voting ballot applications will be mailed to voters in Douglas County who are registered to vote at their current address,” Kruse said.

The postcard-size mail pieces are printed on yellow cardstock. Voters must complete and sign the application portion of the mailing and return it to the Election Commission office to receive a ballot by mail.

Applications may be returned by mail, email or fax. Voters wishing to return their applications in person are urged to use the drop box outside the Election Commission office at 12220 West Center Road in Bel Air Plaza, near Nobbies Parties. The drop box is in the west end of the parking lot.

The deadline to submit a request for an early voting ballot is 6 p.m. on May 1. The first day ballots will be mailed is April 6.

Douglas County voters who do not receive an early voting application postcard may request a mail-in ballot by submitting a request in writing, accompanied by their signature. Details may be found at votedouglascounty.com or by calling 402-444-8683.

“It’s going to be a record year for early voting, not only for us, but for lots of counties,” said Valerie Stoj, public relations coordinator at the Election Commission.

Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl sent vote-by-mail applications to all registered Sarpy voters last week. They should have begun arriving in voters’ mailboxes Monday, she said.

“We already are getting them back,” she said. “We’re getting a good response.”