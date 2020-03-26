The Douglas County Election Commission put 260,000 of the applications in the mail Thursday. They should start showing up in voters’ mailboxes by Saturday.
They’re going to registered voters with current addresses who did not already receive an early voting application. Kruse earlier sent about 40,000 of the applications to voters who requested them.
“Thanks to support from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, early voting ballot applications will be mailed to voters in Douglas County who are registered to vote at their current address,” Kruse said.
The postcard-size mail pieces are printed on yellow cardstock. Voters must complete and sign the application portion of the mailing and return it to the Election Commission office to receive a ballot by mail.
Applications may be returned by mail, email or fax. Voters wishing to return their applications in person are urged to use the drop box outside the Election Commission office at 12220 West Center Road in Bel Air Plaza, near Nobbies Parties. The drop box is in the west end of the parking lot.
The deadline to submit a request for an early voting ballot is 6 p.m. on May 1. The first day ballots will be mailed is April 6.
Douglas County voters who do not receive an early voting application postcard may request a mail-in ballot by submitting a request in writing, accompanied by their signature. Details may be found at votedouglascounty.com or by calling 402-444-8683.
“It’s going to be a record year for early voting, not only for us, but for lots of counties,” said Valerie Stoj, public relations coordinator at the Election Commission.
Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl sent vote-by-mail applications to all registered Sarpy voters last week. They should have begun arriving in voters’ mailboxes Monday, she said.
“We already are getting them back,” she said. “We’re getting a good response.”
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape six feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk, Marriage License Office in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Marriage License office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. "We've replanned an entire wedding in two days," Stevens said. "But we're getting married, and that's what is important."
