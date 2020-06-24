The Douglas County Treasurer's Office will reopen its offices to in-person services for limited hours starting next week, but the treasurer is urging people to do their business by mail, online, on the phone or via drop boxes.

All five Treasurer's Office locations will be open to walk-in traffic beginning Monday. The lobbies, as well as the drive-thru windows at the three offices that have them, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We're doing that so that we can allow staff to focus on drop-box and mail renewals or (other) work from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. each day," to shorten the turnaround time for those services, said County Treasurer John W. Ewing, Jr.

 "What we're looking to do with that is encourage people to utilize all the other options rather than just habitually coming into the offices," Ewing said. "Because our lobbies were never designed for anything like COVID-19 and social distancing. So the more people we have in our lobbies, the less safe it is. Especially with the whole mask issue — people not wanting to wear them and all of it."

Ewing said customers won't be required to wear masks, but he'll have them available for those who want one. The offices also have taller, wider windows at the counter to protect workers and customers. And there'll be hand-sanitizer dispensers at the entries, and stanchions to help people social distance.

Customers don't need to do their business in person to be assured of paying on time, Ewing said. Details on drop boxes, mail, phone and online services are on the Treasurer's Office website, www.dctreasurer.org

"Here's the key point that I think most people don't understand: When we get those transactions, whether it be online, through the mail, or in the drop box, . . . once we process that transaction, it is registered," Ewing said. "We mail it out to them the next day, but it's already registered before they ever get their registration in the mail."

Photos: Our best staff images from June 2020

chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057,

twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH

Tags

Chris Burbach covers the Douglas County Board, Planning Board and other local government bodies, as well as local neighborhood issues. Follow him on Twitter @chrisburbach. Phone: 402-444-1057.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email