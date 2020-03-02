Douglas County will run its first monthly emergency siren test on Wednesday.
The test will occur about 11 a.m. Additionally, briefer soundings of sirens may occur the rest of the month, according to the county.
Monthly tests will occur about 11 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month through October, according to the county.
Most counties in the region also will participate in the National Weather Service’s emergency preparedness siren test on March 25 at 10 a.m.
Here’s what those severe weather warnings mean
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Tornado Watch
Tornado Warning
Tornado
Funnel
Damaging Hail
Landspout, Waterspout
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.