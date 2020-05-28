20200529_new_dailycases

The Douglas County Health Department said the county added 264 cases on Wednesday

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Just days before Omaha and Nebraska take their next steps to reopen, Douglas County recorded its biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Douglas County Health Department said the county added 264 cases on Wednesday — well beyond the previous daily high of just under 200 from mid-May, according to the latest county data.

The increase came on Douglas County’s largest day of testing yet, with 1,710 tests registered on Wednesday, according to county data.

But the significant increase is not just a result of a big day of testing.

More than 15% of tests came back positive — a high rate for the last two weeks.

The health department also reported another death, a woman older than age 65 with underlying health conditions. Douglas County has now recorded 34 deaths, based on completed death certificates. 

Wednesday also marked another day with higher hospitalizations and increased COVID-19 patients on a ventilator. In the Omaha area, 170 patients are now hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 150 last Friday. A total of 51 patients are on a ventilator, up from 41 last Friday.

Douglas County data shows that an increasing share of cases are considered community spread.

At the start of May, 32% of cases with a specified origin were attributed to community spread. That has grown to 43%.

Effective Monday in 89 counties, including Douglas County, bars and lounges can reopen under the same rules that now apply to restaurants. Public gatherings in those counties can increase from the current limit of 10 to 25 as of June 1, among other relaxed rules.

jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128,

twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email