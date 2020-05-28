Just days before Omaha and Nebraska take their next steps to reopen, Douglas County recorded its biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases.
The Douglas County Health Department said the county added 264 cases on Wednesday — well beyond the previous daily high of just under 200 from mid-May, according to the latest county data.
The increase came on Douglas County’s largest day of testing yet, with 1,710 tests registered on Wednesday, according to county data.
But the significant increase is not just a result of a big day of testing.
More than 15% of tests came back positive — a high rate for the last two weeks.
The health department also reported another death, a woman older than age 65 with underlying health conditions. Douglas County has now recorded 34 deaths, based on completed death certificates.
Wednesday also marked another day with higher hospitalizations and increased COVID-19 patients on a ventilator. In the Omaha area, 170 patients are now hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 150 last Friday. A total of 51 patients are on a ventilator, up from 41 last Friday.
Douglas County data shows that an increasing share of cases are considered community spread.
At the start of May, 32% of cases with a specified origin were attributed to community spread. That has grown to 43%.
Effective Monday in 89 counties, including Douglas County, bars and lounges can reopen under the same rules that now apply to restaurants. Public gatherings in those counties can increase from the current limit of 10 to 25 as of June 1, among other relaxed rules.
