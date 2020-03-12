Based on interviews with infected people, Douglas County Health officials Thursday afternoon released two locations where potential public exposure to the COVID-19 virus may have occurred.

The risk is low, according to the county. The locations and times are: 

• Sunday afternoon, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., at the Subway Sandwich shop inside the northern Council Bluffs Walmart Supercenter, 1800 N. 16th St.

• Sunday, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., at The PepperJax Grill, 1221 Howard St. in Omaha.

People who visited either restaurant during the listed hours are advised to monitor themselves for a fever, cough or trouble breathing for 14 days. Anyone who develops symptoms should contact a doctor.

Anyone with questions about these exposures should call the county's information line, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at (402) 444-3400. 

