...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 36 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...COOL TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT AND LIGHT WINDS
WILL ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO COOL TO NEAR FREEZING IN PORTIONS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA. THESE COOL TEMPERATURES AND
CALM WINDS WILL ALLOW FOR A FAVORABLE ENVIRONMENT FOR FROST
FORMATION SATURDAY MORNING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
Douglas County reported a mix of good and bad news Friday about the coronavirus pandemic: Almost 200 residents have recovered from COVID-19, but increasing numbers of patients are being hospitalized and going on a ventilator.
The Douglas County Health Department counted 88 new positive cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,293 since the outbreak started in early March.
In Douglas County, 197 residents are confirmed to have recovered, amounting to 15% of the total cases.
The Health Department reported that 26 COVID-19 patients in Omaha hospitals were on a ventilator, a sign of the most serious cases. That number had consistently stayed around 15 going back to April 20 before rising to 21 in Thursday’s report.
A total of 88 COVID patients were hospitalized locally as of Thursday night, up more than 60 percent from a week ago, when the number was 52.
Omaha is starting to reopen under Gov. Pete Ricketts' direction, and he cites hospital capacity as validation for the move.
Douglas County reports 474 medical "surge beds" were available, and 225 ventilators were available.
At a press conference Thursday, local leaders urged people to not let up in social distancing and infection prevention.
"Don't stop now," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said.
“The virus is still here,” she said. “It is still very deadly, and we don’t want a resurgence.”
Said Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour, "From a public health standpoint, I'm concerned that we are not having our infections under control. That concerns me greatly."
World-Herald staff writer Reece Ristau contributed to this report.
Social distancing - good. Mandatory lockdowns - dumb and ineffective.
Dr Pour seems to be saying that without the lock down, cases and deaths are going up substantially in Omaha because people either can't or won't comply with masks and social distancing.
Mandatory lockdowns - effective. Yimmy Heeks comments - dumb and ineffective.
"Lockdowns" are proven to be effective in flattening the curve, but they are socially difficult to abide by and need to be strictly enforced. However, as protests would indicate, easier said than done. IHO- the only way to make "lockdowns" work is to combine "lockdowns" with federal programs that subsidize workers with a stipend of upwards of 75%-90% of their prior income for a minimum of 13 weeks, or the time necessary to mitigate or flatten the curve. People need the income!!!
The Neatherlands, Denmark and the UK, in conjunction with "lockdowns," will pay 75% to 90% of workers salaries on behalf of employers as long as workers aren't laid off. The idea is to have no layoffs or company closures, so that when C-19 is finally under control (via lockdown), the economy can start right back up. To date, data has shown these measures to be effective in flattening the curve.
Unfortunately, there are many in the US who do not want to be told what to do. Those are the people who are ill-informed, buy into conspiracy theories (conservatives and far right), such as the ones spewed by Heeks & friends, and/or just don't care about anybody but themselves.
As painful as some of these measures are, until a vaccine is available, if people continue to ignore what has proven to be effective, the curve will keep spiking and more people will die. How many depend on the degree of supportive measures of test, trace & isolate are implemented.
A vaccine may never get here nor a robust therapy. We have a lose-lose on our hands. If the economy fails too long it will cause irreparable damage to many millions of people so sadly we have to try to minimize death as best we can while reopening the economy. Either option is terrible. I'm guessing the allied generals facing D-Day and many others in similar situations felt the same way.
