20200323_new_pour_zl3 (copy) (copy)

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Douglas County reported a mix of good and bad news Friday about the coronavirus pandemic: Almost 200 residents have recovered from COVID-19, but increasing numbers of patients are being hospitalized and going on a ventilator.

The Douglas County Health Department counted 88 new positive cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,293 since the outbreak started in early March.

In Douglas County, 197 residents are confirmed to have recovered, amounting to 15% of the total cases.

The Health Department reported that 26 COVID-19 patients in Omaha hospitals were on a ventilator, a sign of the most serious cases. That number had consistently stayed around 15 going back to April 20 before rising to 21 in Thursday’s report.

A total of 88 COVID patients were hospitalized locally as of Thursday night, up more than 60 percent from a week ago, when the number was 52. 

Omaha is starting to reopen under Gov. Pete Ricketts' direction, and he cites hospital capacity as validation for the move.

Douglas County reports 474 medical "surge beds" were available, and 225 ventilators were available.

At a press conference Thursday, local leaders urged people to not let up in social distancing and infection prevention.

"Don't stop now," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said.

“The virus is still here,” she said. “It is still very deadly, and we don’t want a resurgence.”

Said Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour, "From a public health standpoint, I'm concerned that we are not having our infections under control. That concerns me greatly."

World-Herald staff writer Reece Ristau contributed to this report.

_______________________________________________

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email