In what officials described as a bold step, the Douglas County Board of Health on Wednesday adopted a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis in the county.
Adi Pour, director of the County Health Department, said many counties across the country have designated racism a public health issue.
Racism meets the definition of a crisis, Pour said, because it affects a large number of people, given minorities make up 29% of the county’s population, and it affects health over a long period of time.
Numerous studies, she said, have linked racism to health disparities. The county’s needs assessments have shown disparities in health between white and minority residents since the assessments began in 2002.
According to 2018 data, white residents had an average life expectancy 10 years longer than that of African Americans. A baby born to an African American mother, Pour said, faces close to a threefold chance of dying before celebrating a first birthday than a baby born to a white mother. African Americans also suffer higher rates of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Blacks and Hispanics in the county have higher rates of poverty than whites, and significantly fewer have health insurance.
While the Health Department has been working for some time to address many of those issues, such as infant mortality, it has made little headway in changing the numbers, Pour said. COVID-19 has underscored such disparities, with minorities disproportionately affected by the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Pour said the third reason to call racism a health crisis is that it requires a big solution, including addressing the structural and policy issues that favor one group over another in areas such as education, criminal justice and the economy.
“This isn’t a small, little tweak that needs to be done here and there,” she said. “This is big. This needs to involve everyone in our community. It can’t be done just by one organization.”
While some national health organizations have issued statements on racism, Pour said, “change needs action.”
To that end, the declaration includes 22 action steps, including establishing a health equity and racial justice office within the department. Some steps are internal, while others would involve the department’s partners in the community. One internal step involves routinely assessing the implications for racial equity of new and existing policies, programs and practices. Another would identify clear goals and objectives for assessing progress.
Chris Rodgers, the board’s president, said declaring racism a public health crisis will raise its profile and put it in front of government bodies, businesses and institutions.
“This is more than a conversation,” he said. “It’s a call to action.”
The arrival of COVID-19, also a crisis, created just such a response.
“A crisis demands resources, behavior change and political will,” Rodgers said. “Now it’s time to exercise all that.”
The county health department started work on the declaration last year. But the recent death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, and the resulting protests have focused additional attention on the issue.
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.
