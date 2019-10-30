20180508_new_earlyvoting_photoKS.JPGTCMS00273

Douglas County’s headquarters for voting have officially moved.

The Douglas County Election Commission is now located at 12220 West Center Road, southwest of its previous location at 114th Street and West Dodge Road.

The new headquarters are larger and more secure, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse has said. It also has more parking and easier access.

Email addresses and phone numbers for the office have not changed. The office can still be reached at 402-444-8683 or at votedouglascounty.com.

