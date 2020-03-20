Douglas County Court is making changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Criminal and traffic trials, criminal pretrial hearings and sentencing hearings for incarcerated defendants will continue as scheduled unless a continuance is requested, according to an administrative order passed Friday.

County court judges can allow any party to appear by video conference.

Preliminary hearings will proceed as scheduled unless a party requests a continuance, and waivers of preliminary hearings must be made in writing, the order states.

Civil jury trials scheduled for March and April will be pushed to the next available jury panel. Civil jury and bench pretrial hearings scheduled in April and May, including small claims, will be continued at the discretion of the court.

All show cause hearings, estate matters and non-emergency appointments of a guardian or conservator will be held through video conference, telephone or in person.

All adoptions will continue as scheduled unless a continuance is requested.

