To help the community get through sickness and back into health, Douglas County Clerk Dan Esch is asking wanna-be-married couples not to rush into his office to get their marriage licenses.

The Clerk’s Office is still open to the public for marriage licenses. But Esch is asking applicants to make an appointment before going to the Clerk’s Office to sign and submit their applications. Usually that’s a walk-in service.

But so many betrothed lovers have been walking in recently that they’ve been lining up out the office door, going over the 10-person limit of gatherings and making it difficult to maintain a six-foot radius of personal space.

“We need the public’s cooperation in helping us practice good social distancing in the office,” Esch said.

Nebraska doesn’t require a marriage license waiting period. The state allows couples to get a license right before getting hitched. So to space out the people and their needs, Esch also is requesting that couples wait to obtain their marriage license until their ceremony is two weeks or less away.

People can make an appointment by calling the County Clerk’s Office at 402-444-6880 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Also Wednesday, Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds Diane Battiato announced she is suspending all walk-in services due to the health emergency.

Battiato said people who have time-sensitive filings can make an appointment to file them. The number is 402-444-7160.

She said all of her office’s Homestead Exemption Program help sites are closed. She had agreed with Volunteers Serving Seniors, an organization that helps provide the sites, that the help sites would place volunteers, staff and senior citizens at risk. Homestead Exemption is a program under which disabled veterans, as well as senior citizens and disabled people who meet income and property value guidelines, can be exempt from paying property taxes on their homes.

“We truly regret having to cancel all of the help sites; we understand how important the Homestead Exemption Program is to property owners,” Battiato said. “And we apologize for the inconvenience.”

She said people can apply for homestead exemptions by printing the forms from her office’s website, filling them out and mailing them to the Assessor/Register of Deeds Office.

Chris Burbach covers the Douglas County Board, Planning Board and other local government bodies, as well as local neighborhood issues. Follow him on Twitter @chrisburbach. Phone: 402-444-1057.

