A Douglas County Board Democratic primary race that appeared to have been decided Tuesday is up in the air after new vote totals released Friday.

Challenger Roger Garcia was within eight votes of incumbent District 1 County Board Member Mike Boyle, with about 50 provisional ballots remaining to be counted, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said Friday. Boyle had led Garcia by 177 votes in the last results released Tuesday night.

But after the Election Commissioner’s Office counted vote-by-mail ballots that arrived on Tuesday by mail or that were deposited in drop-boxes that day, Boyle’s lead had shrunk to 2,445 votes to 2,337 in unofficial results. Tonya Ward finished third with over 1,100 votes. There is no Republican candidate.

There are 54 apparently valid provisional ballots yet to be counted. They’ll be counted next Friday, after the Election Commissioner’s Office has gotten through researching the validity of the rest of the provisional ballots for the county.

“We’re doing additional research on some of them (the 54), so that number could vary slightly by next Friday, but probably not much,” Kruse said.

There could be a few more uncounted ballots beyond those, he said. The Election Commissioner’s Office is still double-checking signatures on a number of vote-by-mail ballots.

Garcia has not conceded the race.

“We have a lot of support out there,” he said Friday. “We’re going to see this thing through to the end.”

Boyle thought he had won Tuesday night in “a squeaker.” On Friday, he called the razor-thin margin “a message from the taxpayers.”

“It says the voters were really, really angry,” Boyle said.

The vote could be headed for a recount. A recount is automatically conducted if the margin is less than 1 percent of the top vote getter’s total.

Chris Burbach

