Former Benson High School administrator Joe DiCostanzo plans to run for Douglas County Board, setting up a primary challenge with longtime board member and fellow Democrat Marc Kraft.
Kraft, who has served on the board for a decade and was an Omaha City Council member before that, said he plans to run again.
"I’m going to run on my experience, I’m going to run on my knowledge, I’m going to run on my reputation," said Kraft, 71.
DiCostanzo, a 34-year old assistant principal at Lincoln Northeast High School, said the proposed juvenile justice center was a top issue that spurred him to run.
He said he supports the goal of reducing the number of detained youths. But, echoing concerns from the Omaha Police Union, he said the proposed center is too small for the number of people in the current detention center. And he said he would not have voted for a property tax increase for the project — he would have pushed to bring it to a public vote.
"The board should look at that process differently and bring a fresh set of eyes," he said.
The proposal to build a new, smaller juvenile justice center downtown has been controversial, bringing dozens of people on either side to public meetings.
Kraft has voted for the project and says he wants to see through a push to bring in programming for the youth in detention.
Kraft said his accomplishments include pushing for a website that details the county's spending.
Two of his colleagues also have drawn challenges from Democrats who oppose of the juvenile justice center as currently conceived. Metro Community College Board member Roger Garcia will challenge Board member Mike Boyle. And former television reporter Jo Giles plans to run against Republican incumbent Clare Duda.
Great news! Duda and Boyle and Kraft now going to be off the Douglas County Board. Mainly for putting Omaha big business interests ahead of the taxpayers. Only Chris Rodgers to go for getting somebody to run against him.
