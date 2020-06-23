20200401_new_coronapa_ar05 (copy)

Douglas County approved using federal funds for a future mass vaccination program and for more drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics, like this one in South Omaha.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

A coronavirus vaccine remains at least a few months away, but the Douglas County Board voted Tuesday to allocate up to $6.2 million in federal funds for a mass vaccination program so it can reach the most vulnerable people as soon as a vaccine is ready.

The board granted the County Health Department's request for $1.3 million for the effort now, and potentially another $4.9 million if a vaccine becomes available in 2020.

"You may say, why mass vaccination now? Who is talking about mass vaccination?" Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour told the board. "You know what, it's coming quicker than we think."

Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism to a congressional committee Tuesday that there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by late this year or early 2021. Despite the uncertainty, Pour said in Omaha that her department can begin preparing by buying medical equipment and supplies, and having money budgeted for extra nurses, doctors and other staff when a vaccine becomes available.

Current plans also envision drive-through vaccination clinics and mobile neighborhood vaccine vans for people who don't have transportation to get to a vaccination site, said Kerry Kernen, the department's division chief of community health, nutrition and clinical services. 

"Planning is going on now at the health department and also the state," Pour said. "Mass vaccination will be huge for this community."

Health officials want to make sure the vaccine reaches people who have been most vulnerable to COVID-19, including Hispanic and black people and older residents. The goal is to make the vaccine "easily accessible, with no barriers," Kernen said.

The money comes from Douglas County's $166 million share of federal CARES Act funding for coronavirus relief. The County Board voted Tuesday to allot a total of $13 million to the health department. That includes money for internal expenses and other cost, including more community outreach in North and South Omaha, and additional drive-through COVID-19 testing clinics. One of those opened last week at 50th and G Streets. The county is seeking a site in North Omaha.

The County Board also approved allocating about $18 million of CARES Act funding for improvement of air handling and sanitation at the Douglas County Health Center and Douglas County Jail, plus $10 million for rental assistance for people who can't pay their rent because of the effects of COVID-19. The $10 million is an initial allotment for rental assistance and is likely to be administered by non-profit organizations.

