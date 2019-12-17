Salvation Army red kettle

A customer drops money into a Salvation Army red kettle outside the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

 JOE SHEARER/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

Donations to the Salvation Army's red kettles are down about 30% over last year, so the agency is making an extra appeal to people.

Drop a few coins or even some folding cash into a kettle next time you pass one at a local store.

One reason for the drop in donations is the shortened holiday season. With Thanksgiving occurring so late in November, red kettles were stationed outside stores for five fewer donation days, said Todd Andrews, spokesman for the Salvation Army.

The resulting loss in donations was larger than expected, he said.

Red kettle donations are an important part of the agency's budget. They help fund food pantries, youth programs, utility assistance and more. 

Kettles will be stationed at metro-area stores through Christmas Eve.

The agency is also in need of volunteer bell ringers. If you are interested, go to registertoring.com. The minimum shift is two hours.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription