Donations to the Salvation Army's red kettles are down about 30% over last year, so the agency is making an extra appeal to people.
Drop a few coins or even some folding cash into a kettle next time you pass one at a local store.
One reason for the drop in donations is the shortened holiday season. With Thanksgiving occurring so late in November, red kettles were stationed outside stores for five fewer donation days, said Todd Andrews, spokesman for the Salvation Army.
The resulting loss in donations was larger than expected, he said.
Red kettle donations are an important part of the agency's budget. They help fund food pantries, youth programs, utility assistance and more.
Kettles will be stationed at metro-area stores through Christmas Eve.
The agency is also in need of volunteer bell ringers. If you are interested, go to registertoring.com. The minimum shift is two hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.