Omaha police officers and ShotSpotter will be on the alert Tuesday evening to pinpoint any celebratory New Year's Eve gunfire.

"Celebratory gunfire remains a big problem in many cities, particularly on New Year’s Eve," Lt. Sherie Thomas said Tuesday. "Sadly, it often has tragic results when innocent people are hit by the bullets. The reality is that any bullet discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when it does, there's a significant risk of injury or death."

The Police Department will be deploying officers in specific areas of the city that have the highest amount of illegal gun and fireworks activity as recorded by ShotSpotter on New Year’s Eve in 2018, Thomas said.

Officers will respond to all ShotSpotter alerts throughout the city with instructions to arrest anyone caught discharging a firearm in public.  

Police also are reminding people that consumer fireworks may only be discharged in Omaha from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. New Year’s Day. Anyone setting off fireworks must be at least 16 years old or have an adult with them. Violators will be ticketed, police said.

Fireworks complaints that are in progress should be directed to 402-444-5802. Calls to 911 should be made only if there is immediate danger to  people or property due to fireworks use.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

