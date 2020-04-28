IMG_7160

These puppies were flown to Nebraska this week as part of a long-running effort to match animals at risk of being euthanized with people wanting pets. Adoptions will be handled by the organization, Nebraska’s Animal Loving Advocates.

Nine wriggly beagle mix puppies and two adult dogs were airlifted earlier this week from a shelter in Tennessee to what is hoped will be their forever homes in Nebraska.

The dogs eventually will be put up for adoption through Nebraska’s Animal Loving Advocates and Petfinder, said Angie Hospodka, president and founder of NALA.

Hospodka said the dogs came from the animal shelter in Tipton County, Tennessee, and an advocacy group there, Friends of the Tipton County Animal Shelter, did the necessary work at that end to make it possible to fly them to Omaha.

Animal advocacy groups across the country collaborate to ferry animals from shelters where they will be euthanized to locations with available foster or adoptive homes. Scatter Joy Acres, an animal rescue ranch in North Omaha, is among the groups assisting.

“It’s really a community effort,” she said.

The dogs were flown to Nebraska through the Pilots N Paws program, which pairs volunteer pilots with organizations needing to move animals, said Tim Heller, a volunteer spokesman for Scatter Joy. Pilots don’t get paid for their work, according to the organization, but their expenses are tax-deductible. Until they are ready to be adopted, the dogs are being taken care of by foster families, Heller said.

Before this latest posse of puppies, a week earlier the groups arranged for about 50 dogs to be brought to the Omaha area from Fort Smith, Arkansas, via a relay of vehicles, Heller said. More than half of those dogs already are adopted out, he said.

“We have a great community here that loves to adopt animals, we have a nice safe haven for these animals,” Heller said.

Little Joe, a Brussels Griffon and German wirehair mix, is greeted at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport after arriving from Tennessee. In front, from left to right, are Angie Hospodka of Nebraska's Animal Loving Advocates and volunteers Arin and Brynn Knox. In back, from left to right, Joy Bartling of Scatter Joy talks with pilot Mike Ellis of Cordova, Tennessee.

Hospodka said Fort Smith needed to find homes for such a large number of dogs because the shelter had to close as a result of a COVID-19 shelter-in-place order. Workers weren’t going to be able to come in, so the shelter had to empty out its kennels for now.

People interested in adopting one of the dogs or puppies will need to fill out an application through the group. Adoption costs usually run between $250 and $600, Hospodka said. The dogs will be vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped. Cats are available, too, and they cost $75.

Information can be found at nalarescue.org.

