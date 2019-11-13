Omaha firefighters rescued a dog from an icy northwest Omaha lake on Wednesday.

Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said fire crews were called to Flanagan Lake at 168th and Fort Streets on a report that two people and a dog were in the water. When crews arrived the people were out of the water, but the dog was still in it and hanging onto an ice shelf.

Crew members donned wetsuits and successfully brought the dog back to shore, he said.

No medical attention was required by those on scene, and the two people took their dog to the vet, he said.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

