Omaha firefighters rescued a dog from an icy northwest Omaha lake on Wednesday.
Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said fire crews were called to Flanagan Lake at 168th and Fort Streets on a report that two people and a dog were in the water. When crews arrived the people were out of the water, but the dog was still in it and hanging onto an ice shelf.
Crew members donned wetsuits and successfully brought the dog back to shore, he said.
No medical attention was required by those on scene, and the two people took their dog to the vet, he said.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Close
After tragedy, Watson the dog — the 2017 World-Herald Pet of the Year — helps inspire and heal others.
Read more
A Nebraska trooper helped rescue a kitten on Interstate 80 that was thrown out of moving vehicle.
Read more
This teammate loves to cuddle: Remington the support dog helps North Carolina baseball players stay loose and confident.
Read more
Nebraska Humane Society officials helped rescue a kitten whose paws were frozen to a storm drain.
Read more
A Nebraska trooper received a surprise when a man — and man's best friend — were in a motorcycle trailer.
Read more
Omaha Children's Hospital welcomed a second facility dog to help "spread the love a little bit."
Read more
A stray python surprised a Papillion resident after slithering into an apartment.
Read more
A dog, found in Council Bluffs, was reunited with her family two years after going missing.
Read more
A woman rushed to the rescue of trapped animals in Hamburg, Iowa, during the 2019 floods.
Read more
A baby wallaby found a home at an animal-assisted therapy farm in north Omaha.
Read more
A snake was to blame for a widespread power outages in the Millard area.
Read more
After a hunting expedition gone awry, a pair of great horned owls found themselves in a tight spot. The duo was found tangled in a soccer net at Hitchcock Park.
Read more
Bellevue police helped rescue a raccoon that found itself in a tight spot. The critter was found with its head stuck in a plastic jar.
Read more
After tragedy, Watson the dog — the 2017 World-Herald Pet of the Year — helps inspire and heal others.
Read more
A Nebraska trooper helped rescue a kitten on Interstate 80 that was thrown out of moving vehicle.
Read more
This teammate loves to cuddle: Remington the support dog helps North Carolina baseball players stay loose and confident.
Read more
Nebraska Humane Society officials helped rescue a kitten whose paws were frozen to a storm drain.
Read more
A Nebraska trooper received a surprise when a man — and man's best friend — were in a motorcycle trailer.
Read more
Omaha Children's Hospital welcomed a second facility dog to help "spread the love a little bit."
Read more
A stray python surprised a Papillion resident after slithering into an apartment.
Read more
A dog, found in Council Bluffs, was reunited with her family two years after going missing.
Read more
A woman rushed to the rescue of trapped animals in Hamburg, Iowa, during the 2019 floods.
Read more
A baby wallaby found a home at an animal-assisted therapy farm in north Omaha.
Read more
A snake was to blame for a widespread power outages in the Millard area.
Read more
After a hunting expedition gone awry, a pair of great horned owls found themselves in a tight spot. The duo was found tangled in a soccer net at Hitchcock Park.
Read more
Bellevue police helped rescue a raccoon that found itself in a tight spot. The critter was found with its head stuck in a plastic jar.
Read more
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.