Omaha police closed Dodge Street in both directions between 38th and 41st Streets Tuesday morning after a crash there.
Police on Twitter recommended that drivers consider such alternate routes as Farnam or Cuming Streets.
Eastbound Dodge opened around 10:30 a.m. Westbound opened about 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.