We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — The state employees union called on Gov. Pete Ricketts Thursday to immediately allow more state workers to work from home and provide extra "hazard" pay for those who must report.

"A disturbing number of state employees are still being required to report to offices and work locations, even though they are capable of working from home," the Nebraska Association of Public Employees stated in a letter to the governor.

"This is in direct contrast with your 'stay home, stay healthy' message," the letter said.

The union, which represents 8,000 state employees, asked that workers who can work from home be allowed to do so, that offices be closed to walk-up traffic from the public, and that employees who must report be paid an extra $2 an hour in hazard pay.

At the Department of Health and Human Services, 60% of the workforce is being required to report to work citing a "rule" and without providing an explanation, the union said.

"Every time we are exposed, we wonder if we are bringing this disease home to our families or if we won't be able to go to work tomorrow," said Deb Studl, chairperson of the union and a worker at Health and Human Services.

Ricketts' office did not have an immediate response to the letter Thursday morning.

But on Wednesday, Ricketts' spokesman Taylor Gage estimated that about 30% of the state's workforce is working from home.

He added that social distancing in the workplace is being encouraged where possible and that janitors are doing extra sanitizing and cleaning.

Justin Hubly, the executive director of NAPE, said that his office has been inundated with complaints from state workers who don't understand why they aren't being allowed to work from home and why they are still providing face-to-face services to the public, when that work could be done over the phone.

While some agencies have done a good job of allowing employees to work from home, others haven't, Hubly said. One is the Department of Labor, where he said that its smaller offices have been overwhelmed with people seeking information about unemployment benefits, yet sanitation products are not available.