Do Space, the privately funded digital library located near 72nd and Dodge Streets, will reopen to the public Monday with limited services.
The library closed to the public in mid-March because of coronavirus restrictions. The space includes computers, printers and a 3D lab. It also offers online webinars, instructional videos and help with technology.
Beginning Monday, those wishing to use one of Do Space's 20 available computers must make a reservation, which can be made up to seven days in advance, according to a press release.
Computer use will be limited to one hour per day. Extensions will be granted depending on availability.
Only one person at a time will be allowed in the library's 3D lab, which also must be reserved in advance. It can be booked for up to four hours a day. Members can reserve the lab up to two weeks in advance.
Membership to Do Space is free.
Access to meeting rooms, kids spaces and casual seating areas will remain suspended for the time being, and all educational programs will remain online for now.
While it has been closed, the library's parking lot has been open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily to those in need of internet access.
Visitors to Do Space are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. Free masks will be available.
The library will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.
Reservations for the library's equipment can be made at
dospace.org or by calling 402-819-4022.
Best of June
Marchers walk east down Dodge Street towards Memorial park during a rally to remember James Scurlock on Sunday, June 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Omaha police push a woman out of the street as she was protesting at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday, May 29, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
James Scurlock II hugs Nicole Myles at the Malcom X Memorial Foundation after talking to the media about the death of James's son James Scurlock.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Larry Duncan asks people to put their hands and theirs hearts up during a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
A cat peers out of a burned house at 2853 Vane St., on Monday, June 01, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Law enforcement line up on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Tear gas is fired at protesters who used road closed signs as barricades looking south on 13th Street near Jones Street on the third day or protests on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Protestors and law enforcement face-off on 13th Street in downtown Omaha on Sunday as the 8PM curfew nears.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
A protestor walks ahead of advancing law enforcement after the 8PM curfew in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
A portrait of James Scurlock is held during a protest on Sunday in downtown Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed late Saturday night during a protest in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
A man is arrested on 13th Street in Omaha after the 8PM curfew on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Tear gas canisters land near protestors on 13th Street in Omaha on Sunday after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Law enforcement officers turn vehicles away from downtown Omaha on Sunday after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
A crowd demonstrate at 13th and Howard Streets during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
People watch the police response from the roof the of the Paxton building during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
A flower on a sidewalk as National Guard troops and Omaha police stand at the corner of 13th and Howard in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
A group chants for James Scurlock during a demonstration on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Flowers rest on a traffic barrel blocking off 14th Street on Tuesday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Iggy holds a sign on Tuesday in downtown Omaha with the final words of several black men and women who were killed by police.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Sydnee Harris, of Omaha, and dozens of others protest outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks to dozens of people protesting outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Tyreece Johnson, of Omaha, and dozens of other people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Nicole Baker helps her two-year-old son Atlas Ebel paint in the letters on a mural of James Scurlock on the side of Culprit Cafe & Bakery at 1603 Farnam St. on Thursday, June 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary BearHeels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. BearHeels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
People cheer at Memorial park during a rally to remember James Scurlock on Sunday, June 07, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Marchers walk east down Dodge Street towards Memorial park during a rally to remember James Scurlock on Sunday, June 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
A crowd moves along Dodge Street on a march to Memorial Park for a solidarity rally on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
A woman holds a "History has its eyes on you" sign while marching up the hill at Memorial Park for a solidarity rally on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Terrell McKinney, Leo Louis II and J Shannon hold their first in the air with the crowd during a solidarity rally on Sunday at Memorial Park in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
James Scurlock II salutes the crowd during a solidarity rally on Sunday at Memorial Park in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
People watch the elephants at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday, June 07, 2020.This was the first weekend the zoo reopened to guests after closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
Paige Reitz sets Black Lives Matter posters on the floor of the Wanda D. Ewing Gallery for people to pick up at The Union For Contemporary Art on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Best of June
A rainbow appears over a farm field east of Tecumseh, Nebraska after severe storms blew through the area on Tuesday, June 09, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
