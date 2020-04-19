In this April 19, 1995, photo, rescue workers stand in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building following an explosion in downtown Oklahoma City. One hundred sixty-eight people died as a result of the explosion. The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum scaled back its plans for a 25th anniversary remembrance amid the coronavirus outbreak and will instead offer a recorded, one-hour television program that includes the reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the bombing followed by 168 seconds of silence.
In this April 19, 1995, photo, the north side of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City is missing after a vehicle bombing which killed 168 people. The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has scaled back its plans for a 25th anniversary remembrance amid the coronavirus outbreak and will instead offer a recorded, one-hour television program that includes the reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the bombing followed by 168 seconds of silence.
This drawing shows one of two suspicious men seen in the Omaha federal building days before the Oklahoma City bombing. Mark James, who led the Omaha ATF office at the time, thinks it’s “very likely” that man is Timothy McVeigh with a wig and glasses. He said the resemblance and McVeigh’s other Omaha connections are more than “mere coincidence.”
The old Omaha federal building at 106 S. 15th Street shown 1998 is now a hotel.
The federal agents laid a photo lineup before the custodian, asking her if she could spot the man she had seen the previous week suspiciously lurking around the downtown Omaha federal building.
Suddenly, the woman became visibly upset when her eyes landed on one of the mug shots.
She pointed to it and said through tears, “I have no doubt, that’s the guy.”
The woman was pointing to a mug shot of Timothy McVeigh.
In the wake of the deadly Oklahoma City bombing, talk had circulated that a week before that attack, McVeigh and an accomplice may have staked out the old federal building at 15th and Dodge Streets in Omaha. And that spawned some serious speculation:
Could the Oklahoma City bomber have at one point considered attacking the historic building? Could he have considered it as his initial target? Or perhaps for a follow-up attack?
At the time, law enforcement officials called the reports inconclusive at best. Ultimately, McVeigh’s trial for what at the time was the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil would leave the question unanswered.
But 10 years later, the law officer who at one point led the investigation of the Omaha incident spoke openly about it with The World-Herald, giving details of events in Omaha a week before the bombing.
He also offered a personal opinion on whether McVeigh was indeed here, one based on “a cop’s intuition.’’
“Unless somebody shows me evidence to the contrary, it’s my feeling then and now that it’s very likely Tim McVeigh was one of the intruders in our building the week before,’’ said Mark James, who in 1995 led the Omaha office of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
He said the janitor’s physical reaction to McVeigh’s photo, plus similarities between McVeigh and the police sketch of the Omaha intruder — minus the obvious wig the janitor said the intruder was wearing — are too much to ignore.
Even if it wasn’t McVeigh in Omaha, James said, there were too many coincidences and other McVeigh connections to make him conclude that the suspicious incident at the Omaha federal building had nothing to do with the Oklahoma City conspiracy.
Those connections include McVeigh’s use of an Omaha man’s name and a fake Omaha address when he rented the Ryder truck used to bomb the Oklahoma City federal building. And also the similarity of the description of the second Omaha intruder to that of “John Doe No. 2,’’ a possible McVeigh accomplice whom federal investigators were never able to identify.
“It’s not up to the level of a smoking gun. But when you add all those things together, it’s more than just mere coincidence,’’ James said.
Now, as the nation marks the 25th anniversary of the deadly Oklahoma City bombing, much has changed.
McVeigh is dead, having been executed in 2001 for his crimes.
The former ATF office in downtown Omaha is now a Residence Inn hotel.
And James has long since left Omaha. Today, the career law enforcement officer serves as the head of the U.S. Marshal’s Office in the Western District of Missouri, based in Kansas City.
But the story about what happened in Omaha in the days before the bombing remains. And it’s worth retelling.
James will always well remember Monday, April 17, 1995.
Unbeknownst to anyone, it was two days before the Oklahoma City bombing, a shocking event that would rock the world.
Two officers in the ATF office that day told James about conversations they had the week before with two janitors.
Both janitors told of separately encountering intruders in the building at an odd hour.
Both intruders, who were in the building one or two days apart, asked the janitors odd questions: What floor is the ATF office on? How many officers are there? How well armed are they?
Coming before the events in Oklahoma City, the reports at the time were no obvious cause for alarm.
But still, they made the hair on the back of James’ neck stand up. That only happened two other times in his law enforcement career — both when suspects pointed guns at him. He sensed a threat.
James asked the agents to re-interview the custodians in detail and take them to Omaha Police Headquarters to have sketches made.
James recalls that the sketches came back on April 19 — the same day a then-unknown man detonated a massive truck bomb in front of the federal building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people. The Omaha incident suddenly took on more urgency.
Within two days, McVeigh had become the prime suspect in Oklahoma City.
He had actually been arrested already the day of the bombing during a routine traffic stop as he drove north on the Interstate out of the city.
James said the ATF officers quickly saw the resemblance between the man in custody in Oklahoma and the long-faced man in one of the Omaha sketches.
The man in the sketch had glasses and long scraggly hair, nothing like McVeigh’s military crew cut. But the janitor — a woman in her 20s — who had encountered the intruder in a stairwell had said he appeared to be wearing a wig, describing his hair as “lifeless.’’
The man in the second Omaha police sketch looked remarkably like “John Doe No. 2,’’ the drawing of a McVeigh accomplice seen with him numerous times in the week before the bombing.
The questions about the ATF office the men had asked would also later seem significant. McVeigh’s hatred of the federal firearms agency was one of the passions that fueled him, inspiring him to bomb a federal office building.
The janitor was then brought back to look at a photo lineup. She said at the time that she had not seen any TV images of the alleged bomber. James will never forget her reaction to McVeigh’s photo.
“I’ve interviewed hundreds of people, and this was a spontaneous emotional reaction,’’ he said. “It was not rehearsed.’’
The woman was interviewed again when investigators found wigs in the Kansas home of Terry Nichols, another bombing conspirator. She said none of the wigs matched the one she saw. To James, that only increased her credibility. She wasn’t fingering McVeigh to get attention.
The Omaha ATF and FBI offices would be asked to check out numerous other Omaha connections to McVeigh. Those included McVeigh’s use of a fake ID with the name Robert Kling and a phony Omaha address. And when he rented the Ryder truck used in the bombing, McVeigh said he would be returning it to the Ryder outlet in Omaha.
At the time, there were two Robert Klings in Omaha. FBI officials have said both were interviewed and cleared.
But James said a canvass of the neighborhood around one of the men’s homes revealed some intriguing details. One neighbor reported seeing men wearing Army fatigues carrying duffel bags in and out of the house.
In the end, the FBI investigation found no other evidence to corroborate McVeigh’s being in the Omaha federal building. James said he knows that there are FBI officials who have looked at what is known about McVeigh’s movements the week before the bombing and concluded that he could not have been in Omaha.
Still, James said, from what he has seen, there are gaps in the shadowy McVeigh’s movements. Junction City, Kansas, the town from which McVeigh operated, is less than a four-hour drive from Omaha.
Now that McVeigh has been executed, James said, we probably will never know all the details of his planning. Or what his intentions were when he was arrested that fateful day, driving north out of Oklahoma City.
“I wonder if they had a more grandiose plan to do more than one building,’’ James said. “Had he not been caught driving away from Oklahoma City, where was he headed next?’’
FILE - In this April 20, 1995 file photo, The Alfred Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City is the center of attention as rescue workers continue digging through the rubble after the deadly car bombing. The blast killed 168 people _ including 19 children _ injured hundreds more and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to structures and vehicles in the downtown area. (AP Photo/J.Pat Carter)
Emergency workers search through twisted wreckage at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, April 21, 1995. Attorney General Janet Reno announced in Washington the arrest in Perry, Okla., of suspect Timothy McVeigh in connection with the car bomb that ripped through the nine-story federal building. A second suspect, Terry Nichols, surrendered later in the afternoon in Herrington, Kansas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Dawn Greathouse and Jason Oliver embrace as a young community volunteer, background, pins Oklahoma City firefighter and highway patrol officers with "angel" pins, April 27, 1995, for their rescue efforts in the wake of he April 19 car bombing in downtown Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Lacy Atkins)
A car with the message "God is with us" written on the window is driven near a crowd gathered in downtown Oklahoma City, April 23, 1995. President and Mrs. Clinton attended a memorial service in Oklahoma City for victims of the explosion, and groups of mourners gathered in various places around the city. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)
A new banner is hung from the fence surrounding the compound where search and rescue volunteers and workers station themselves near the federal building in downtown Oklahoma City, April 27, 1995. (AP Photo/Lacy Atkins)
FILE - In this April 21, 1995, file photo, Oklahoma City bombing suspect Timothy McVeigh is escorted by law enforcement officials from the Noble County Courthouse in Perry, Okla., Friday, April 21, 1995. The April 19 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building claimed the lives of 168 people. McVeigh was convicted June 2, 1997, of blowing up the building. The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has scaled back its plans for a 25th anniversary remembrance amid the coronavirus outbreak and will instead offer a recorded, one-hour television program that includes the reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the bombing followed by 168 seconds of silence. (AP Photo/David Longstreath, File)
FILE - In this April 21, 2010 file photo, former President Bill Clinton stands in the Field of Empty Chairs at the chair of Oklahoma City bombing victim Alan G. Whicher,of the U.S. Secret Service, after lying a bouquet of flowers on the chair during a visit to the Oklahoma City National Memorial in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Bryan Terry, Pool)
A teddy bear sits on a chair in the field of chairs at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, April 19, 2011, on the 16th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Bagpiper Kevin M. Donnelly walks past the Field of Chairs during the 17th annual Remembrance Ceremony at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, in Oklahoma City, Thursday, April 19, 2012. Timothy McVeigh was convicted on federal murder charges for the 1995 deadly bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building and was executed in 2001. The bombing was the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil before the 9/11 attacks.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)
People walk at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum before the start of the 17th annual remembrance ceremony in Oklahoma City, Thursday, April 19, 2012. Timothy McVeigh was convicted on federal murder charges for the 1995 deadly bombing and was executed in 2001. The bombing was the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil before the 9/11 attacks. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
A Housing and Urban Development employee places flowers on the chairs of bombing victims who worked for HUD, in the Field of Chairs at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum before the start of the 17th annual remembrance ceremony in Oklahoma City, Thursday, April 19, 2012. Timothy McVeigh was convicted on federal murder charges for the 1995 deadly bombing and was executed in 2001. The bombing was the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil before the 9/11 attacks. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Bagpiper Kevin M. Donnelly stands at attention during the 17th annual Remembrance Ceremony at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, in Oklahoma City, Thursday, April 19, 2012. Timothy McVeigh was convicted on federal murder charges for the 1995 deadly bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building and was executed in 2001. The bombing was the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil before the 9/11 attacks.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)
A child stands at the reflecting pool before a remembrance ceremony, Sunday, April 19, 2015, at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City. People gathered at the former site of the Oklahoma City federal building to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist bombing there that killed 168 people and injured many others. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP, Pool)
Tim Abdon, right, and Tom Hendricks, left, of the Oklahoma Fire Pipes & Drums, walk through the Field of Chairs at the Oklahoma City Memorial in Oklahoma City on Saturday, April 19, 2014, the 19th anniversary of the bombing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Visitors walk throught eh Field of Chairs at the Oklahoma City National Memorial in Oklahoma City, on the 19th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, Saturday, April 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Retired Staff Sargent Ted Bryan Krey carries a flag on the grounds of the Oklahoma City National Memorial in Oklahoma City, Friday, April 19, 2013, on the 18th year anniversary of the bombing. Similar to previous years, 168 seconds of silence was observed at 9:02 a.m., when a truck bomb detonated outside the federal building. Survivors and family members recited the names of those killed in the attack. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Visitors to the Oklahoma City National Memorial walk around the "Survivor Tree," a 100-year-old American elm and symbol of hope after the deadly 1995 bombing, Friday, April 19, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Science and technology are helping Oklahoma City to sustain the DNA of the tree symbolizing hope 24 years after the deadliest act of domestic terrorism on U.S. soil. As part of an annual remembrance of the bombing, civic leaders on Friday plan to transplant a tree that was cloned from the scarred American elm that lived through the blast. They hope the younger elm will replace the "Survivor Tree" once it dies. (AP Photo/Adam Kealoha Causey)
FILE - In this April 19, 2020, file photo, a color guard stands at the Field of Chairs during the dedication ceremony of the Oklahoma City National Memorial in Oklahoma City. The memorial has scaled back its plans for a 25th anniversary remembrance amid the coronavirus outbreak and will instead offer a recorded, one-hour television program that includes the reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the bombing followed by 168 seconds of silence. (AP Photo/Jerry Laizure, File)
The chair dedicated to bombing victim Baylee Almon is pictured in the Field of Empty Chairs at the Oklahoma City National Memorial at dusk in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, April 14, 2015. Sunday will be the 20th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing. The Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building,was located where the Field of Empty Chairs is now. Almon was the baby pictured in the iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning photo of the bombing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
FILE - In this April 20, 1995 file photo, The Alfred Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City is the center of attention as rescue workers continue digging through the rubble after the deadly car bombing. The blast killed 168 people _ including 19 children _ injured hundreds more and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to structures and vehicles in the downtown area. (AP Photo/J.Pat Carter)
Emergency workers search through twisted wreckage at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, April 21, 1995. Attorney General Janet Reno announced in Washington the arrest in Perry, Okla., of suspect Timothy McVeigh in connection with the car bomb that ripped through the nine-story federal building. A second suspect, Terry Nichols, surrendered later in the afternoon in Herrington, Kansas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Dawn Greathouse and Jason Oliver embrace as a young community volunteer, background, pins Oklahoma City firefighter and highway patrol officers with "angel" pins, April 27, 1995, for their rescue efforts in the wake of he April 19 car bombing in downtown Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Lacy Atkins)
A car with the message "God is with us" written on the window is driven near a crowd gathered in downtown Oklahoma City, April 23, 1995. President and Mrs. Clinton attended a memorial service in Oklahoma City for victims of the explosion, and groups of mourners gathered in various places around the city. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)
A new banner is hung from the fence surrounding the compound where search and rescue volunteers and workers station themselves near the federal building in downtown Oklahoma City, April 27, 1995. (AP Photo/Lacy Atkins)
FILE - In this April 21, 1995, file photo, Oklahoma City bombing suspect Timothy McVeigh is escorted by law enforcement officials from the Noble County Courthouse in Perry, Okla., Friday, April 21, 1995. The April 19 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building claimed the lives of 168 people. McVeigh was convicted June 2, 1997, of blowing up the building. The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has scaled back its plans for a 25th anniversary remembrance amid the coronavirus outbreak and will instead offer a recorded, one-hour television program that includes the reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the bombing followed by 168 seconds of silence. (AP Photo/David Longstreath, File)
FILE - In this April 21, 2010 file photo, former President Bill Clinton stands in the Field of Empty Chairs at the chair of Oklahoma City bombing victim Alan G. Whicher,of the U.S. Secret Service, after lying a bouquet of flowers on the chair during a visit to the Oklahoma City National Memorial in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Bryan Terry, Pool)
A teddy bear sits on a chair in the field of chairs at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, April 19, 2011, on the 16th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Bagpiper Kevin M. Donnelly walks past the Field of Chairs during the 17th annual Remembrance Ceremony at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, in Oklahoma City, Thursday, April 19, 2012. Timothy McVeigh was convicted on federal murder charges for the 1995 deadly bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building and was executed in 2001. The bombing was the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil before the 9/11 attacks.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)
People walk at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum before the start of the 17th annual remembrance ceremony in Oklahoma City, Thursday, April 19, 2012. Timothy McVeigh was convicted on federal murder charges for the 1995 deadly bombing and was executed in 2001. The bombing was the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil before the 9/11 attacks. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
A Housing and Urban Development employee places flowers on the chairs of bombing victims who worked for HUD, in the Field of Chairs at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum before the start of the 17th annual remembrance ceremony in Oklahoma City, Thursday, April 19, 2012. Timothy McVeigh was convicted on federal murder charges for the 1995 deadly bombing and was executed in 2001. The bombing was the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil before the 9/11 attacks. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Bagpiper Kevin M. Donnelly stands at attention during the 17th annual Remembrance Ceremony at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, in Oklahoma City, Thursday, April 19, 2012. Timothy McVeigh was convicted on federal murder charges for the 1995 deadly bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building and was executed in 2001. The bombing was the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil before the 9/11 attacks.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)
A child stands at the reflecting pool before a remembrance ceremony, Sunday, April 19, 2015, at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum in Oklahoma City. People gathered at the former site of the Oklahoma City federal building to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist bombing there that killed 168 people and injured many others. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP, Pool)
Tim Abdon, right, and Tom Hendricks, left, of the Oklahoma Fire Pipes & Drums, walk through the Field of Chairs at the Oklahoma City Memorial in Oklahoma City on Saturday, April 19, 2014, the 19th anniversary of the bombing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Visitors walk throught eh Field of Chairs at the Oklahoma City National Memorial in Oklahoma City, on the 19th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, Saturday, April 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Retired Staff Sargent Ted Bryan Krey carries a flag on the grounds of the Oklahoma City National Memorial in Oklahoma City, Friday, April 19, 2013, on the 18th year anniversary of the bombing. Similar to previous years, 168 seconds of silence was observed at 9:02 a.m., when a truck bomb detonated outside the federal building. Survivors and family members recited the names of those killed in the attack. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Visitors to the Oklahoma City National Memorial walk around the "Survivor Tree," a 100-year-old American elm and symbol of hope after the deadly 1995 bombing, Friday, April 19, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Science and technology are helping Oklahoma City to sustain the DNA of the tree symbolizing hope 24 years after the deadliest act of domestic terrorism on U.S. soil. As part of an annual remembrance of the bombing, civic leaders on Friday plan to transplant a tree that was cloned from the scarred American elm that lived through the blast. They hope the younger elm will replace the "Survivor Tree" once it dies. (AP Photo/Adam Kealoha Causey)
FILE - In this April 19, 2020, file photo, a color guard stands at the Field of Chairs during the dedication ceremony of the Oklahoma City National Memorial in Oklahoma City. The memorial has scaled back its plans for a 25th anniversary remembrance amid the coronavirus outbreak and will instead offer a recorded, one-hour television program that includes the reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the bombing followed by 168 seconds of silence. (AP Photo/Jerry Laizure, File)
The chair dedicated to bombing victim Baylee Almon is pictured in the Field of Empty Chairs at the Oklahoma City National Memorial at dusk in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, April 14, 2015. Sunday will be the 20th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing. The Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building,was located where the Field of Empty Chairs is now. Almon was the baby pictured in the iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning photo of the bombing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
