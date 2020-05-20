We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

It was only one hour into this year’s 24-hour Omaha Gives! charitable fund drive and Nancy Johnson already felt like she had won the lottery.

At 1 a.m. Wednesday, Williams, president and CEO of No More Empty Pots, got an email: Her nonprofit, which fights food insecurity and promotes self-sufficiency, had received enough donations to win the first hourly prize of $1,000.

“It has been an incredibly graceful day,” Williams said. “I’m incredibly grateful.”

By late Wednesday afternoon, No More Empty Pots had raised more than $20,000 enough to provide 5,000 individual meals to area residents and 375 bags of farm produce through its Community Supported Agriculture program. The group’s goal for the fund drive had been a much lesser amount — $10,000.

Kali Baker, spokeswoman for the Omaha Gives! fund drive, said the robust rate of donations on Wednesday was yet another reminder of the depth of generosity in the greater Omaha area.

As of 6 p.m., more than $6.7 million had been raised— exceeding last year’s total.About 1,000 charities had registered for the fund drive and nearly all had received some level of support.

Baker, who is with the Omaha Community Foundation, said she wasn’t sure how the fund drive would go this year. Since the coronavirus epidemic hit in March, metro area residents already had donated heavily to local charities. So, it wasn’t clear how much “giving” was left in the tank.

“It’s great to see this level of giving during Omaha Gives! after a tremendous amount of giving in the last two months,” Baker said. “That speaks volumes about our community.”

