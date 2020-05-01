A jumbled field of underfunded, little-known candidates are competing in the May 12 primary to face U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
The Democratic primary features no experienced front-runner. Few of the candidates have run for elected office before, and no one has raised enough money to counter Sasse's cash-flush campaign in November.
Sasse is expected to win his Republican primary over challenger Matt Innis.
The seven Democrats in the race are Chris Janicek, Angie Philips, Alisha Shelton, Andy Stock, Dan Wik, Dennis Macek and Larry Marvin.
The best-known candidate is Janicek, an Omaha baker who finished second to Lincoln grocer Jane Raybould in the party's 2018 Senate primary, securing 18,752 votes.
Janicek led among 500 likely Democratic primary voters, based on a late April poll by the Nebraska Republican Party. But the race remained tight behind him.
He was the only Democrat to draw fire from Sasse campaign manager Taylor Sliva, who called him too liberal for Nebraska.
“If Nebraska were Vermont, Chris Janicek might have a real shot,” he said.
Janicek said Sasse shows Nebraskans every day that he's not worthy of his position.
“When people say to me 'why are there so many people running,' it’s because so many people are frustrated,” Janicek said.
Philips, an Omaha community organizer, aims to consolidate the party’s progressives with universal health care and universal basic income. She faces competition for that bloc of voters from Stock, a Lincoln community college instructor who said people need to take power back from the "oligarchs."
Shelton, an Omaha mental health practitioner, appears to be a favorite of some party loyalists because of her work in underserved communities and her ability to connect with voters.
The race also features two perennial candidates: retiree Larry Marvin of Fremont, who has focused for years on improving the Social Security death benefit for burial costs, and “Prairie Fox” Dennis Macek, a Lincoln writer who is focused on climate issues.
The seventh candidate is Wik, a pain management doctor from Norfolk who lost a 1st District U.S. House race to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in 2016 after running unopposed for his party's nomination.
Wik once told The World-Herald his solution to illegal immigration could involve invading Mexico and making it a U.S. state.
He calls himself a conservative Democrat who wants to save the party from its move toward socialism.
Each candidate said Nebraska could do better than Sasse, in interviews and forums with the Lancaster County Democratic Party and the Nebraska Democratic Party’s Black Caucus.
On health care, all except Wik said they at least want to see the Affordable Care Act restored after years of erosion by Republicans in Congress and the courts.
Three — Janicek, Shelton and Macek — want to subsidize the costs of a publicly funded health insurance plan to compete with private plans, in what's known as a public option.
“I think COVID-19 exposed our already fragile (health care) system,” Shelton said. “We need more facilities. We need better health care.”
Three — Philips, Stock and Wik — want to replace private insurance with Medicare for all, though they differ over how it should be done. Philips and Stock want the federal government to run the replacement. Wik wants states to provide health insurance.
"Government is good at certain things that the market’s not good at," Stock said.
Marvin said he fits in neither camp. He wants to reduce out-of-pocket costs by spurring additional competition among private health insurance companies.
On many issues, including criminal justice reform, the candidates agreed. Each said they wanted to fund alternatives to prison for drug-related offenses, for example.
Each also said rural Nebraska needs economic help. Their individual solutions varied. Philips and Stock, for example, support the Green New Deal legislative package and its “regenerative” approach to agriculture.
All seven said they support additional investment in rural broadband and rethinking farm programs for what farming, ranching and soil conservation might look like in the future.
“Our state is a mix of people, and we have this rural-urban divide,” Philips said. “But so much of rural and urban Nebraska are tied together.”
Each of the candidates said they think Republicans might go along with some form of citizenship or permanent legal status for people brought to the U.S. as children, the so-called dreamers.
On immigration reform, the candidates generally advocated securing the border and funding needed improvements to the legal immigration system.
Philips said the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency should be abolished. Wik said legal immigration should be focused on skilled labor that Americans can’t replace.
All said they wanted to treat people and families at the border more humanely.
Sasse has an advantage this fall over whoever emerges from the Democratic pack, given the power of incumbency in a state with at least 220,000 more Republicans than Democrats.
Sasse had raised $5.2 million by March 31, with nearly $3 million cash on hand, Federal Election Commission reports show.
The seven Democrats combined have raised a total of slightly more than $200,000.
Janicek is leading the others in fund-raising, having raised nearly $73,000. He had, at last check, spent all but $2,889, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
One reason for the gap: Fundraising for federal races has become more national as races cost more, said Paul Johnson, who helped run Nebraska’s last four winning Senate races for Democrats.
National money goes where donors think they have the best chance to help a candidate win, he said. In Nebraska, that’s most likely the Omaha area’s 2nd congressional district.
Crossover voters are rarer now than in the late 1990s, when Nebraska had Democratic governors and senators. People are now more likely to vote by the party line, he said.
That makes it hard for Nebraska Democrats running statewide to persuade voters that their candidacies are viable, Johnson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.