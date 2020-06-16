Nebraska Democrats are asking their U.S. Senate candidate to quit the race after he sent staffers text messages that the state party described as "sexually inappropriate."
Omaha baker Chris Janicek sent a group message to at least five people, including a female staff member who filed a complaint with the Nebraska Democratic Party. His text said that they needed to "get her laid," referring to the female staffer.
Janicek has since apologized but said he's staying in the race.
"This is a moment in time where I made a terrible mistake in a text message," he said.
The World-Herald obtained copies of the text messages. Janicek's texts described lining up multiple partners for group sex with the staffer and suggested the "three guys" could be paid.
"Thoughts?!money" he wrote.
Janicek said his texts did not come out of the blue, that his messages fit the tone of an earlier office conversation he overheard. A lawyer for the female staffer said no such conversation involving her occurred.
The state Democratic Party issued a press release Tuesday announcing that party officers had asked Janicek to withdraw from the race last week, once the texts had been brought to their attention. On Monday, he declined.
That's when the party decided to go public.
Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman Jane Kleeb said the state party would provide no support to Janicek's campaign and neither would the national party. Janicek is running this fall against Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
"Our Democratic Party has no tolerance for sexual harassment," Kleeb said.
Janicek's spokesman, Scott Howitt, said the text was indefensible and inappropriate and that Janicek said so within six minutes of sending it. He said the campaign has owned the mistake and apologized.
Janicek also apologized in a text to the group: "I hope everyone understands, including you ... that this is a joke ... I'm going on no sleep and a bunch of exuberant excitement and I think I was out of line now that I read my text back I apologize."
Janicek said he apologized to the staffer at her home and said she accepted the apology. But the lawyer and Democratic Party activist handling her complaint to the party, Vince Powers, said she still wants him out of the race.
"Anyone who reads the text knows that Janicek should not be a candidate for high office," said Powers, who said the staffer, whose name is known, does not want to speak publicly. "My client has done nothing wrong, and by prolonging the inevitable he’s only made it worse."
Janicek has until Sept. 1 to file paperwork with the Nebraska Secretary of State to withdraw from the race. The party could replace him if he resigns before that date. Janicek and Howitt said he will not step aside.
If he stays in the race, party insiders say at least one and possibly more Democrats could enter the race as write-in candidates and secure the party's backing.
