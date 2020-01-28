Iowa Democrats will get one more chance to hear from the presidential front-runners in Council Bluffs before Monday's caucuses.
Four of the five candidates leading in state tracking polls are planning trips to Council Bluffs, starting Tuesday night with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg are visiting this week.
And Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who visited Sioux City on Sunday, plans to send "high-level surrogates" Friday to the Bluffs, his campaign said.
Iowa has been a little quieter than usual this week because campaigning by the senators has been limited by impeachment proceedings in the Senate.
The polls
While Iowa caucus polling can be unreliable, most polls show Sanders and Biden leading the pack, with each grabbing around a quarter of the vote.
However, no clear favorite has emerged. One New York Times/Siena survey shows Sanders with a lead. A Suffolk/USA Today poll shows Biden ahead.
A third poll, from CBS/YouGov, shows a tight three-way race among Sanders, Biden and Buttigieg.
Most of the polls indicate slipping support for Warren. Surveys also show Klobuchar enjoying a late uptick in support. One, from Emerson College, shows her surpassing Buttigieg and Warren.
A cluster of other candidates, including Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard and Mike Bloomberg, are polling in the low single digits.
Enough Iowans remain undecided that the results are hard to predict. President Donald Trump has scheduled a rally Thursday in Des Moines, which could affect Democratic turnout.
"Iowa’s kind of different," said Scott Punteney, chairman of the Pottawattamie County Democratic Party. "With realignment, anything can happen."
Where and when to catch the front runners
• Amy Klobuchar, Barley’s Taproom, 114 West Broadway, Council Bluffs. Doors open: 6:30 p.m. Event starts: 7 p.m.
• Joe Biden, The Grass Wagon, 110 S. 29th St., Council Bluffs. Public can RSVP online. Doors open: 4:45 p.m. Event starts: 5:15 p.m.
• Elizabeth Warren, Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. Public can RSVP online. Doors open: noon. Event starts: 1:30 p.m.
• Pete Buttigieg, Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. Public can RSVP online. Doors open: 1:30 p.m. Event starts: 2 p.m.
• Bernie Sanders, (Sanders won't personally appear, but others will campaign on his behalf), TBA, Council Bluffs.
