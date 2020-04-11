“It is absolutely a perfect storm, what we are facing,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland.
The Food Bank’s need has doubled while purchasing costs have risen almost tenfold as grocery stores donate half the food they normally do.
Usually, the Food Bank spends $73,000 per month to buy food. In March, the nonprofit spent $675,000.
Barks said April’s food and operational costs could top $1 million.
“While we can buy food, it takes longer for us to get it,” he said. “There’s a lot of competition out there for that food.”
The situation is similarly dire across the country. As public school systems shuttered, students who rely on receiving meals there were in many cases left in the lurch. Many churches, schools and community organizations that had once distributed food were forced to close. All of that has led to greater demand at food banks and pantries.
Even as donations of money have increased across the nation, many orders placed by food banks were canceled as suppliers struggled to keep up with panic-buying.
The Food Bank for the Heartland distributes food to 600 pantries, shelters and partners across Nebraska and western Iowa. It receives food from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and buys it through Feeding America, which works with 200 food banks across the country.
Wednesday, Feeding America notified its food bank partners that half of the usual 50 vendors removed themselves from the donation program, Barks said. Normally, food banks can choose from among 1,000 food items, but the list is down to 600, including duplicate or undesirable foods, Barks said.
The Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church food pantry is one of the hundreds of smaller pantries that buys food from the Food Bank for the Heartland. While the pantry used to be “guest choice,” meaning attendees could shop and pick out their food, organizers now put various items in bags and distribute them to people.
The pantry is professionally sanitized twice a week, and volunteers wear homemade masks sewn by a church member, said Susann Henry, the director of the pantry.
So far, the pantry hasn’t seen a huge change in demand. It usually assists about 400 people, and it has been fortunate because donations from the congregation and food sources have been plentiful enough that it hasn’t had to turn anyone away.
“If (congregants) had to get the food out of their refrigerators, they wouldn’t be turned away,” Henry said.
The pantry usually is open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but in light of the pandemic, organizers have added a Friday evening pickup time. Because the pantry isn’t open the day after Easter, Good Friday visitors received extra food to last the week.
While Food Bank leaders appreciate volunteer help and food donations, Barks said, the organization can better stretch a dollar than a regular consumer can. One dollar can provide three individual meals, and the need is greater than ever, he said.
“Yes, we are grateful for food that comes to us by the grocery sack, but what we need right now is food by the semi,” he said. “This is statewide. Every county in Nebraska and every county in Iowa is experiencing the exact same thing. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the metro area or a rural community, we are giving the same message: We need more.”
This report includes material from the Washington Post.
1 of 27
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
