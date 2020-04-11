We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The challenge facing the Food Bank for the Heartland from this year’s coronavirus outbreak far exceeds the difficulties posed by last year’s historic flooding.

Thousands of Nebraskans and Iowans have lost their jobs, making it tough for them to afford food. The food supply chain is bottlenecked. People and retail stores are donating less food.

“It is absolutely a perfect storm, what we are facing,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland.

The Food Bank’s need has doubled while purchasing costs have risen almost tenfold as grocery stores donate half the food they normally do.

Usually, the Food Bank spends $73,000 per month to buy food. In March, the nonprofit spent $675,000.

Barks said April’s food and operational costs could top $1 million.

“While we can buy food, it takes longer for us to get it,” he said. “There’s a lot of competition out there for that food.”

The situation is similarly dire across the country. As public school systems shuttered, students who rely on receiving meals there were in many cases left in the lurch. Many churches, schools and community organizations that had once distributed food were forced to close. All of that has led to greater demand at food banks and pantries.

Even as donations of money have increased across the nation, many orders placed by food banks were canceled as suppliers struggled to keep up with panic-buying.

The Food Bank for the Heartland distributes food to 600 pantries, shelters and partners across Nebraska and western Iowa. It receives food from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and buys it through Feeding America, which works with 200 food banks across the country.

Wednesday, Feeding America notified its food bank partners that half of the usual 50 vendors removed themselves from the donation program, Barks said. Normally, food banks can choose from among 1,000 food items, but the list is down to 600, including duplicate or undesirable foods, Barks said.

The Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church food pantry is one of the hundreds of smaller pantries that buys food from the Food Bank for the Heartland. While the pantry used to be “guest choice,” meaning attendees could shop and pick out their food, organizers now put various items in bags and distribute them to people.

The pantry is professionally sanitized twice a week, and volunteers wear homemade masks sewn by a church member, said Susann Henry, the director of the pantry.

So far, the pantry hasn’t seen a huge change in demand. It usually assists about 400 people, and it has been fortunate because donations from the congregation and food sources have been plentiful enough that it hasn’t had to turn anyone away.

“If (congregants) had to get the food out of their refrigerators, they wouldn’t be turned away,” Henry said.

The pantry usually is open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but in light of the pandemic, organizers have added a Friday evening pickup time. Because the pantry isn’t open the day after Easter, Good Friday visitors received extra food to last the week.

The Food Bank’s 25 to 30 mobile pantry events are now drive-up, where volunteers give 28-pound packs of nonperishable food items, plus additional produce or bakery goods. They also provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for children at several schools across the metro area.

While Food Bank leaders appreciate volunteer help and food donations, Barks said, the organization can better stretch a dollar than a regular consumer can. One dollar can provide three individual meals, and the need is greater than ever, he said.

“Yes, we are grateful for food that comes to us by the grocery sack, but what we need right now is food by the semi,” he said. “This is statewide. Every county in Nebraska and every county in Iowa is experiencing the exact same thing. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the metro area or a rural community, we are giving the same message: We need more.”

To donate to the Food Bank for the Heartland, go to foodbankheartland.org.

This report includes material from the Washington Post.