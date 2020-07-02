Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has named an interim executive director to lead the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Deborah Ward, vice president of marketing and communications at Visit Omaha, will serve as interim executive director, replacing Keith Backsen, who resigned in June after five years heading the bureau.

During her 13 years with Visit Omaha, Ward led efforts to increase tourism in Omaha, including award-winning adverting campaigns.

"Deb has the experience and long-standing relationships in our city and the tourism industry to manage the Convention and Visitors Bureau as we begin to reopen our city for tourists, meetings and events," Stothert said in a press release.

Look back at our best staff photos from June 2020

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email