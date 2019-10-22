Council Bluffs (copy)

About 115 properties in Pottawattamie County could be eligible for flood buyouts.

Flood-weary residents of Pottawattamie County can apply for a property buyout, but they’ll need to act quickly. The deadline to indicate an interest in a buyout is Oct. 31.

About 115 properties could be eligible, said Doug Reed, director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency. That includes homes in western Council Bluffs and Oakland and in unincorporated areas in northwestern Pottawattamie County.

Reed said the buyout process will unfold in several stages. First, applications are needed to gauge interest. Then, with those applications in hand, the county will be able to assess applicants for eligibility and gauge the potential cost to local governments.

The federal government picks up 75% of the buyout cost, and local governments must make up the remaining 25%, he said. In some cases, the state will pitch in to help with the local match.

Any buyouts will be done on a voluntary basis, he said.

Applications must be made online by searching for the website, pottco2019flood. If you don’t have a computer at home, check with your local library for free use of a public computer.

