We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Even before the International Olympic Committee announced the new dates for the Tokyo Olympics, swimming coaches wanted to adjust the time frame for the meet that would determine the American team.

That wish was granted Friday, when USA Swimming announced that the Olympic Trials will be June 13 through 20, 2021, at CHI Health Center.

That’s one week earlier than the dates planned for the 2020 Trials — before the Olympics were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be an overlap of dates with the 2021 College World Series, as was the case in 2012 and 2016. The first game of the next year’s CWS at TD Ameritrade Park is scheduled for June 19.

In 2016, the last two days of the CWS overlapped with Days 2 and 3 of the Swim Trials. The first day of the ’16 Trials was a Sunday, when no CWS games were played.

The 2021 event schedule will remain the same across the 15-session, eight-day competition. The Visit Omaha Cup, a last-chance qualifier that was to be conducted June 12 and 13, now will be either June 4 and 5 or 5 and 6.

Fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 Trials will have two options for the 2021 Trials:

» A reissuance of new tickets in the same seats for the same sessions.

» Ticket refunds within six months of Friday’s rescheduling announcement via the original point of purchase.

USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer Mike Unger said the range of dates between the conclusion of the Trials and the beginning of the Olympics has traditionally been between just under three weeks to 35 days.

“This matches what we did for Beijing in 2008,” Unger said. “The coaches felt they wanted an extra week for the domestic training camp. Our coaches pursued this, they asked for this. They met two weeks ago, came together and decided this three days before the dates came out from the IOC.”

The 2008 Trials concluded July 6, and the Olympic swimming competition began Aug. 9. With the 2021 Trials concluding June 20 and the first day of swimming in Tokyo planned for July 24, that’s five weeks between events.

The location of the domestic team camp — for the qualifiers before departing for Tokyo — is yet to be determined. It was to be in Palo Alto, California, had the events not been postponed.

But more than the coaches’ preferences went into determining the new Trial dates.

Unger and several Omaha officials said the cooperation of multiple partners allowed these decisions to be made in less than three weeks.

“We are incredibly thankful to the USOPC, NBC, the Omaha Sports Commission, the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority and every other partner involved in successfully moving an event of this magnitude to new dates that will best prepare our team to succeed in Tokyo in 2021,” Unger said.

Unger, OSC President Josh Todd, MECA spokesperson Kristyna Engdahl and Visit Omaha Executive Director Keith Backsen all used the word “partnership” several times to define what made this rescheduling a success.

“There were lots of moving parts to this,” Todd said. “We couldn’t have done it without the NCAA and the CWS working with us. There was a lot of effort put into moving stuff around, and we couldn’t have done it without some willing community partners.”

Todd and Unger said two other issues that needed to be addressed were hotel space and the availability of the CHI Health Center.

“It came down at the end to hotel rooms,” Todd said. “Visit Omaha helped us out tremendously by opening their doors and making sure we had enough rooms. And for MECA, moving an event that really is like our Super Bowl here was not easy. This really was a team effort.”

To set up the venues for the competition and ancillary events, USA Swimming and the OSC needed to be able to begin moving in by mid-May. By juggling roughly a half-dozen events already booked for that period, MECA’s Engdahl said that time frame could be accommodated.

“As we looked at potential dates, a couple of events conflicted,” Engdahl said. “We got those folks rescheduled, and we also had to let them know that hotel room availability for those dates would be challenging.

“This was an effort of all the partners involved, not only to reschedule USA Swimming, but the other events, as well.”

Unger and Todd said the work by Visit Omaha officials to acquire the required number of rooms was peerless. Visit Omaha Executive Director Keith Backsen said juggling the needs of the Trials, CWS and a youth baseball tournament that play around the Metro area during the CWS also had to be factored in .

“This is a big jigsaw puzzle we’ve been working on,” Backsen said. “It’s the largest 5,000-piece puzzle I’ve ever worked on. When you think you have the right piece, they change it again.”

Backsen said there were three options everyone had to work with in selecting dates.

“The first was over the whole week of CWS, then one full week before, then this one that was overlapping by those last couple of days,” he said. “USA Swimming, the USOC and NBC, they have some great partnerships.

“They’ve done three Trials here, they wanted it here. If we couldn’t get guest rooms, they would have had to look someplace else. Our partners in the community really understood that, stepped up to the plate, gave up some rooms and we satisfied needs as best we could.”

It also helped, Backsen said, that Omaha has at least 700 more hotel rooms than in 2016. That total includes the Capitol District Marriott and three other hotels pushing to be open by next year.

Then there’s the issue of qualifiers.

As of Friday, there were 1,213 qualifiers across the men’s and women’s meets. USA Swimming said in a statement Friday that “these successful Trials cuts will be accepted for the 2021 event. Updated Trials qualifying standards will be released ahead of the official return to competition across the U.S.”

And it’s not possible to predict what conditions will be like 14 months from now. On Friday, the chief executive of the Tokyo Olympics said that there is no guarantee that the Games will take place in 2021. There still may be limits on crowd sizes or other regulations in place, too.

“We want to be mindful of that,” Unger said. “We’ve reached a pause moment when it comes to time standards.”