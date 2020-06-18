Raul Arcos Hawkins started crying Thursday when he heard the news — the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants.
Arcos Hawkins was joyful — not only for him and other recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but for the dozens of Nebraskans he is helping to achieve their own dreams.
Now 38 and a business development director in Grand Island for the Center for Rural Affairs, the Mexico native who came to the United States when he was 8 is a testament to how long so-called Dreamers have been living in uncertainty.
The Supreme Court's 5-4 decision centers on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. The program covers people who have been in the United States since they were children and are in the country illegally. In some cases, they have no memory of any home other than the U.S.
As of March 2020, the Migration Policy Institute said there were 2,910 DACA recipients in Nebraska, and 2,420 in Iowa. Another 8,000 people in both states may be eligible to apply if the program opens up again.
The program grew out of a 2012 stalemate over a comprehensive immigration bill between Congress and the Obama administration. By executive order, President Barack Obama decided to formally protect those in the DACA group from deportation while also allowing them to work legally in the U.S.
But Trump made tough talk on immigration a central part of his campaign. Less than eight months after taking office, he announced in September 2017 that he would end DACA.
Immigrants, civil rights groups, universities and Democratic-led states quickly sued, and courts put the administration’s plan on hold.
For now, the young immigrants retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States.
Arcos Hawkins began working in the food industry when he was just 14, rising to management as an undocumented immigrant. Today, he is an advocate, training and mentoring budding business owners.
Even though he got his DACA status and legal work permit some eight years ago, he still has only been able to plan in two-year increments — the length before he had to renew his DACA status.
He said he always has had to think of a Plan B, a Plan C.
“I’ve lived life on a two-year basis," he said. "The biggest fear being: What if the program goes away? What if they feel I filed my taxes wrong, or something else goes wrong?”
Nebraska elected officials, law firms, advocacy groups and DACA recipients all have weighed in on the court's decision. Some applauded a ruling they said would benefit several thousand young Nebraskans who have been living in limbo. A Republican senator and a Republican congressman said action from Congress on immigration is long overdue.
"Today is an amazing day. We stood up for our #dreamers," tweeted State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, the lone Latino member of the Nebraska Legislature.
Darcy Tromanhauser, Nebraska Appleseed’s Immigrants & Communities program director, said the decision is still not a permanent solution, but helps Nebraskans who have lived in fear of deportation.
"I think we're all feeling relief and happiness that our communities can stay whole for now and not face further instability, particularly in this moment," she said, noting the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit meatpacking communities and immigrant workers especially hard.
A Nebraska Appleseed release celebrating the decision included comments from the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and Nebraska Cattlemen's Association, a testament to the broad and diverse support for Nebraska "Dreamers," Tromanhauser said.
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said the court's decision was more nuanced than merely upholding the legality of the DACA program.
"This decision once again shows that Congress must find a compromise on DACA, immigration and border security. The mindset of “my way or the highway” is failing us in Congress." Read my full statement here: https://t.co/leJZwJ1vU0
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that the administration did not properly pursue the end of the program.
“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,“ Roberts wrote. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.”
"The ruling didn’t say the administration can’t terminate DACA," Bacon said in an interview. "It said they failed to provide a justification. This shows that Congress has to take action. Congress has failed to act and needs to do so."
Bacon has taken a moderate stance on immigration issues, saying he supports funding for a border wall but also wants to see DACA recipients get a pathway to citizenship. He said polling of his 2nd Congressional District constituents shows they want a compromise for so-called Dreamers and more border security.
"We should have more mercy for the DACA kids, but the adults who did this, there should be some kind of accountability," Bacon said Thursday. "That’s going to be part of the compromise."
In a statement, U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, said the Supreme Court stepped in because Congress continued to punt on immigration.
"Along with most Americans, I believe kids who were brought here years ago through no fault of their own shouldn’t live in fear of deportation — but that should be done via legislation," Sasse said. "We need a law that gives us both border security and common sense immigration policy — and legislation comes from Congress, not the Court."
In November, Fatima Flores-Lagunas slept outside the U.S. Supreme Court for the chance to listen to oral arguments on the DACA policy. She heard 10 minutes and spent the rest of her time rallying with other DACA participants.
She held a sign that said “#HomeIsHere” with a map pin drawn next to Nebraska. Flores-Lagunas has lived in the state for about 24 years, since she came to the U.S. as a child with her parents when they left Mexico because of an economic crisis.
She nervously awaited a Supreme Court verdict this spring on whether she would again face a risk of deportation.
“My heart, as hopeful as it was, was telling my head we need to be cautiously optimistic,” the 29-year-old said. “I prepared for the worst but worked for the best.”
Thursday’s ruling confirming that DACA can stay is a relief, but she knows more work needs to be done. Right now, DACA only prevents deportations for those protected under it — there is no pathway to permanent legal status or citizenship.
Flores-Lagunas works as the field director for Democrat Kara Eastman’s congressional campaign . She graduated last year from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a major in political science — the first in her family to receive a college degree.
She has had to renew her DACA application four times to continue to prove that she has no criminal history and that she is a productive member of society and pays taxes.
“I’ve showed my contributions to the country and what I want to do and that’s to give back to the community I call my home,” she said.
World-Herald staff writer Aaron Sanderford contributed to this report, which also contains material from the Associated Press.
