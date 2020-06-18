A narrow U.S. Supreme Court ruling that leaves in place — for now — legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants was met with tears of joy and sighs of relief from Nebraskans living in fear of deportation and with renewed calls for Congress to take more permanent action on immigration reform.
Raul Arcos Hawkins started crying Thursday when he heard that the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against President Donald Trump’s effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.
A Mexico native and a business development specialist in Grand Island for the Center for Rural Affairs, Arcos Hawkins came to the U.S. when he was 8. Now 38, he is a testament to how long some immigrants have been living in uncertainty and legal limbo.
In their majority ruling, the five justices said the Trump administration did not take the proper steps to end DACA, rejecting arguments that the program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end it.
The Obama-era program allows immigrants called “Dreamers” — people brought to the country illegally as children — to work and stay in the U.S. under a temporary status that protects them from being deported if they meet certain rules and criteria. In some cases, these immigrants have no memory of any home other than the U.S.
Even though he received his DACA status and legal work permit some eight years ago, Arcos Hawkins has still only been able to plan in two-year increments — the length of time before he had to renew his DACA status.
“What if the program goes away?” he would wonder. “What if they feel I filed my taxes wrong, or something else goes wrong?”
He considered where in Mexico he could go if he was deported, where he would be safest from the violence and criminal activity he hears about in his birth country.
“I don’t know Mexico. I don’t know that country,” he said.
The Migration Policy Institute estimated that as of March, there were 2,910 DACA participants in Nebraska and 2,420 in Iowa. Another 4,000 people in each state may be eligible to apply if the program opens up again.
Created by then-President Barack Obama, the DACA program grew out of a 2012 stalemate over a comprehensive immigration bill between Congress and the administration. Obama decided to formally protect the "Dreamers" from deportation while also allowing them to work legally in the U.S.
But Trump made tough talk on immigration a central part of his campaign. He announced in September 2017, less than eight months after taking office, that he would end DACA.
Immigrants, civil rights groups, universities and Democratic-led states quickly sued, and courts put the administration’s plan on hold.
Trump didn’t hold back Thursday in his assessment of the court’s work, hitting hard at a political angle.
“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!” he wrote on Twitter, apparently referring to the court’s recent ruling on LGBT right as well.
In a second tweet, he wrote, “Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?”
Legal experts cautioned that the court’s decision was not a clear-cut endorsement of the DACA program, though it should guarantee some stability at least through the November election.
Attorneys at the Immigrant Legal Center in Omaha will hold a virtual town hall Tuesday at 5 p.m. on the organization's Facebook page that will provide their detailed explanation of the court order and what it means for DACA recipients.
Many advocates didn’t believe that the conservative-leaning court would rule in immigrants’ favor. Charles Shane Ellison, the legal director at the Immigrant Legal Center, wrote in a World-Herald opinion piece in May that the justices would “likely side” with Trump, who favors deportation.
Erik Omar, the organization's executive director, was surprised but gratified by the decision. But it is only a short-term victory, he said, and a permanent legislative fix is needed so DACA recipients can move toward citizenship.
“It’s important to highlight that while this is a very exciting, positive decision for today, President Trump has given every indication that he wants to rescind DACA, and it seems pretty universally understood that he had the authority to do that,” Omar said.
Stephannie Zambrano, who was brought to the U.S. as a young child, received DACA status in 2013, after she graduated from an Omaha-area high school. Now she works for an Omaha company that provides technical support to the restaurant industry. Her bilingual skills were particularly in demand.
While relieved by the court’s ruling, she said the fight continues.
“It’s not the end," she said. "We will definitely keep organizing, mobilizing the community and state and country to push for reform or a chance for a path to citizenship.”
Nebraska elected officials and organizations from business groups to the Archdiocese of Omaha weighed in on the court’s decision. Many, including a Republican senator and a Republican congressman, said action from Congress on immigration is long overdue.
Some applauded a ruling they said would benefit several thousand younger Nebraskans just as the state is trying to retain more workers and young professionals. Despite deep divisions over immigration policy, public opinion has generally been sympathetic toward DACA recipients.
“DACA students are valued members of our university family — talented, promising future leaders who are working hard to pursue the American dream,” the president and chancellors of the University of Nebraska system said in a joint statement. “These young people deserve to feel safe and welcomed along the way, and today’s decision offers them greater peace of mind as they work toward a brighter future.”
State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, the lone Latino member of the Nebraska Legislature, said many DACA participants in Nebraska work a variety of important jobs in agriculture, education, health care and manufacturing. Others are still in school.
“We talk about them as if they’re all young, (but many are) adults, they’re living lives, they’re taxpayers,” he said. “We require them to jump through so many procedural and emotional hoops to stay here ... It’s time Congress steps up and does something to make DACA permanent.”
Today is an amazing day. We stood up for our #dreamers.#DACA #SupremeCourt #Nebraskahttps://t.co/uVHVgQCmiR— Senator Tony Vargas (@TonyVargas) June 18, 2020
Darcy Tromanhauser, Nebraska Appleseed’s Immigrants & Communities program director, said the decision should prevent, for now, more upheaval among immigrant communities. Many have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic, especially meatpacking workers.
Organizations including the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association voiced support for the ruling, a testament to the broad and diverse support for Nebraskans with DACA status, Tromanhauser said.
“We have long supported our Dreamers,” the directors of the Nebraska, Lincoln and Omaha Chambers said in a joint statement. “To the 3,000 DACA young people who live in and contribute greatly to our communities in Nebraska, today we say, ‘You’re home.’”
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., noted that the court’s decision was more nuanced than merely upholding the legality of the DACA program.
"This decision once again shows that Congress must find a compromise on DACA, immigration and border security. The mindset of “my way or the highway” is failing us in Congress." Read my full statement here: https://t.co/leJZwJ1vU0— Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) June 18, 2020
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that the administration did not properly pursue the end of the program.
“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,“ he wrote. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.”
The court’s four most conservative justices dissented. Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito, wrote that DACA was illegal from the moment it was created under the Obama administration in 2012. Thomas called the ruling “an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision.”
“The ruling didn’t say the administration can’t terminate DACA,” Bacon said in an interview. “It said they failed to provide a justification. This shows that Congress has to take action. Congress has failed to act and needs to do so.”
Bacon has taken a moderate stance on immigration issues, saying he supports funding for a border wall but also wants to see DACA recipients get a pathway to citizenship. He said polling of his 2nd Congressional District constituents shows that they want a compromise for "Dreamers" and more border security.
“We should have more mercy for the DACA kids, but the adults who did this, there should be some kind of accountability,” Bacon said Thursday. “That’s going to be part of the compromise.”
In a statement, Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, said the Supreme Court stepped in because Congress continued to punt on immigration.
“Along with most Americans, I believe kids who were brought here years ago through no fault of their own shouldn’t live in fear of deportation — but that should be done via legislation,” Sasse said. “We need a law that gives us both border security and common sense immigration policy — and legislation comes from Congress, not the Court.”
In 2015 and 2016, Nebraska lawmakers overrode vetoes by Gov. Pete Ricketts to kept DACA recipients from get driver’s licenses and earning occupational licenses.
A spokesman for Ricketts said his office was still reviewing the decision. “However, based on initial reports it appears to be based on procedural grounds. The Governor’s previous comments on immigration stand.”
In a 2018 interview with KMTV, when asked about the DACA program, Ricketts said people have to immigrate to America legally.
“We are a welcoming country and state when it comes to immigrants,” the governor said. “I think what we want is to follow the rule of law and to come here legally.”
Nebraska was among seven states to sue the federal government in 2018 to end the DACA program.
In November, Omahan Fatima Flores-Lagunas slept outside the U.S. Supreme Court building for the chance to listen to oral arguments on the DACA policy.
At a rally, she held a sign that said “#HomeIsHere” with a map pin drawn next to Nebraska. Flores-Lagunas has lived in the state for about 24 years, since she came to the U.S. as a child with her parents when they left Mexico because of an economic crisis.
She nervously awaited the Supreme Court verdict — and the possibility that she might be deported.
“My heart, as hopeful as it was, was telling my head we need to be cautiously optimistic,” said the 29-year-old, the field director of Democrat Kara Eastman’s congressional campaign.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha graduate has had to renew her DACA application four times to continue to prove that she has no criminal history and that she is a productive member of society and pays taxes.
“I’ve showed my contributions to the country and what I want to do, and that’s to give back to the community I call my home,” she said.
World-Herald staff writer Aaron Sanderford contributed to this report, which also contains material from the Associated Press.
