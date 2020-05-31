Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer speaks at a Sunday press conference at police headquarters with Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert at his side. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old protester, was shot and killed Saturday night by a civilian amid a protest in downtown Omaha.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer takes a question from a member of the news media with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert at his side during a press conference Sunday at Omaha police headquarters. Schmaderer said he asked for the Nebraska National Guard's help because of the scope of Saturday night's protests, stretching from 72nd and Dodge Streets to the Old Market, some 60 blocks east, and the evolving size of the crowd, from about 500 to about 4,000.
Joe Kelly, U.S. attorney for Nebraska, speaks at Omaha police headquarters on Sunday, May 31, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old protester, was shot and killed Saturday night by a civilian amid a protest in downtown Omaha.
FBI Special Agent Kristi Koons Johnson speaks at police headquarters in Omaha on Sunday. A curfew will go into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday, and the Nebraska National Guard has been called in to assist Omaha police.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced Sunday at a press conference that she was instituting a curfew starting Sunday night. The curfew means that no one is to be out in public from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. A violation is a misdemeanor and is subject to up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer speaks at a Sunday press conference at police headquarters with Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert at his side. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old protester, was shot and killed Saturday night by a civilian amid a protest in downtown Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer takes a question from a member of the news media with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert at his side during a press conference Sunday at Omaha police headquarters. Schmaderer said he asked for the Nebraska National Guard's help because of the scope of Saturday night's protests, stretching from 72nd and Dodge Streets to the Old Market, some 60 blocks east, and the evolving size of the crowd, from about 500 to about 4,000.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joe Kelly, U.S. attorney for Nebraska, speaks at Omaha police headquarters on Sunday, May 31, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old protester, was shot and killed Saturday night by a civilian amid a protest in downtown Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
FBI Special Agent Kristi Koons Johnson speaks at police headquarters in Omaha on Sunday. A curfew will go into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday, and the Nebraska National Guard has been called in to assist Omaha police.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced Sunday at a press conference that she was instituting a curfew starting Sunday night. The curfew means that no one is to be out in public from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. A violation is a misdemeanor and is subject to up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Governor Pete Rickets speaks at Sunday's press conference. The Nebraska National Guard has been called in to assist Omaha police.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert speaks at the Sunday press conference.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert took the rare step Sunday of declaring a state of emergency and imposed a curfew to suppress protests that played a role in a homicide.
The Nebraska National Guard also arrived Sunday to assist the Omaha Police Department. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said that this did not represent a military action and that the Guard would only “embed” with the police.
The citywide curfew took effect in public places at 8 p.m. Sunday. It came after Omaha was swept up in protests that have broken out in many American cities after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the neck of a black man, George Floyd, for more than eight minutes and killed him.
At 8 p.m. in the Old Market, law enforcement announced the start of the curfew, but no one left. At the Omaha Police Department's northeast precinct near 30th and Taylor Streets, police turned on cruiser sirens to mark the curfew. Vehicles drove by honking their horns, yelling obscenities and flipping off the police. The police officers did not react.
Schmaderer said the support from guardsmen would increase the presence of law enforcement and take some strain off exhausted Omaha officers.
It has been more than 30 years since Omaha leaders have imposed a curfew, and that involved only a small portion of downtown, Stothert spokeswoman Carrie Murphy said.
The City of Lincoln also put a curfew in place Sunday night, and the National Guard helped there as well. Ralston and Council Bluffs also imposed a curfew Sunday night.
Omaha’s state of emergency will last 72 hours, and the curfew will go from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights. Stothert could extend it with Omaha City Council approval. The curfew doesn’t apply to people going to and from work, medical personnel, the press, the homeless and some others.
“Since I became mayor in 2013, I don’t think I’ve ever seen any sadder, darker days than I’ve seen over the past two days,” Stothert said at a press conference.
She said she had to take “extraordinary measures” to quell the violence. She and Gov. Pete Ricketts said most of the protesters had merely exercised their rights in a peaceful way. They suggested that influences from outside the city might be responsible for the violent agitation.
Asked if the militant leftist organization Antifa was involved in the violence, Schmaderer said he hasn’t found a tie. But the local FBI office will go through the list of those arrested, he said, in part with that in mind.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly of Nebraska said he would prosecute under federal law those who have come from out of state with violent intentions.
Ricketts said the violence Friday and Saturday nights rose “to a level of disturbance that we have not seen in Omaha and Lincoln.” Ricketts said that he has heard the message clearly and that “justice must be served for George Floyd.”
Some protesters smashed downtown windows Saturday night. During that chaos, 22-year-old James Scurlock, a black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market about 11 p.m., evidently while in a dispute with another man. The suspect in the shooting is in police custody, Schmaderer said.
Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray and Douglas County Board member Chris Rodgers attended the press conference and said afterward that Schmaderer is a trustworthy police chief. But they said systemic flaws have led to tragedies such as Floyd’s death.
“We’ve got a chance now to do some hard policy stuff,” Rodgers said.
Gray said Floyd’s death went beyond one more police killing of a black man. “George Floyd was the last straw,” he said. Gray said he is perturbed by the claim that society has heard the message and made progress in its race relations. “You want to know how many times I’ve heard that?”
Schmaderer said Saturday was “one of the longest nights the city of Omaha has ever had.” Police arrested one man who had a Molotov cocktail, which is a crude explosive device, and 50 other people. The majority of those were white, he said.
A crowd of about 500 protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets, he said, ballooned into 4,000 there and into downtown Omaha.
A violation of the curfew can lead to a misdemeanor and up to six months in jail and a $500 fine. Stothert said the public spaces involved include such things as streets, alleys and private spots accessible to the public. She said some exceptions would be made, including for transportation.
During the non-curfew portions of the 72-hour stretch, groups are to be limited to 25 people, she said.
Schmaderer said the city’s plans Sunday had been designed to allow a rally to proceed at the northeast Omaha Malcolm X birth site.
The signature voices should come from that rally, the chief said, and the department wants to be sure that those voices are heard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Way to stir the pot, as always, OWH. A person was shot, yes. Is there a need to say that he's black? It's just another civilian on civilian crime.
Does the curfew apply to Elkhorn, Ralston, etc
Will the guard have arrest powers as individual officers?
And I would guess since Elkhorn was annexed by Omaha some years back it will apply.
And yes, the story says Ralston enacted a curfew.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.