Pam Broderick misses her grandmother every day.
But her grandmother, who died a year and a half ago, continues to have an impact on Broderick, who has been inspired to reach out to other seniors.
Broderick and a group of volunteers spent Valentine’s Day giving roses to seniors at seven Omaha care facilities.
“Bringing a rose just brightens someone’s day,” she said.
Broderick is the caregiver development manager at Home Care Assistance Omaha, which provides services to the elderly. She helped organize the local #CupidCrew, recruiting volunteers, including students from Millard South High School.
In total, the volunteers handed out more than 500 roses, some of which were donated by Baker’s.
#CupidCrew is a nationwide event in which volunteers — known as the “Cupid Crew” — visit senior communities to hand out roses to celebrate the day of love.
The Valentine’s Day event is organized by Wish of a Lifetime, a nonprofit that grants wishes to seniors. The first Cupid Crew was made up of 18 volunteers who delivered 1,400 roses in the Denver metro area in 2014.
Broderick heard about the event at her job and decided to gather volunteers from the community. This is the second year of the local event, and the number of volunteers and locations increased this year.
“My goal is every year to go to somewhere new,” Broderick said.
Millard South freshman Ceili Scott said she saw residents’ faces light up when the Cupid Crew arrived.
“You’re just showing kindness and love,” she said.
Among the places visited was Brookstone Village near 144th and F Streets.
There, JoAnn Berkshire, 91, happily accepted her rose; it was the third flower she received Friday.
“I was so happy; I love roses,” Berkshire said as she smelled her rose.
Sophomore Jayden Smith said he was nervous to hand out roses to people he had never met but said he learned from the seniors. One older man even had some advice: give the women the roses first.
“We don’t really see that in our generation,” Smith said.
